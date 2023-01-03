Not all dandy in Ulster as Desperate Dan looks for answers

It wasn’t the noise that one noticed as the final whistle sounded in Belfast on New Year’s Day but the silence.

What was until so recently a raucous venue had been reduced to merely a murmuring shuffling of feet discreetly seeking the exits.

Apathy, rather than anger, was the prevailing mood as Ulster’s late 2022 series of unexpected pratfalls trailed them into 2023.

For where could the supporters possibly start to point were they to fire some ire?

Perhaps it would be easier for Ulster to negotiate these grim times if they could identify just one issue that might help them find their way.

Trouble is, there are too many to contemplate even if one sets aside the off-field circus surrounding their recent European embarrassment.

Still, given the inane composition of European competition, they may yet stumble into the knock-outs and they remain third in the URC.

“I wouldn’t call it a crisis,” said their coach Dan McFarland, who is either delivering the wrong messages or else imparting the correct messages and too many have stopped listening.

Whatever about his seething post-match anger, when he raged with much justification at the inadequacies of a side loaded with international experience, it was something else he said which jarred when we listened back to the tapes.

“Maybe that is in training, we are not as focused in training at making sure the fundamental parts of the game are right,” he said.

Which prompted one to wonder who exactly is supposed to be in charge of training?

On another occasion, referring to his side’s recidivist difficulties in defending two-score leads, he revealed, “I don’t mind admitting it, I’m struggling to find a solution.”

He bristled when it was suggested to him that perhaps his side had been complacent about the win once going 14-5 up with 13 minutes left.

He also mentioned leadership; later, captain Iain Henderson, a pallid presence, admitted his poor tackle effort when Jack Crowley staged his own holiday version of “Escape To Victory” with an untrammelled defining late break.

“There is definitely something there that needs addressed,” said Henderson who, along with Jacob Stockdale, looked like a pale imitation of an international standards player.

“It is something that we can’t let continue. If we knew the fix then we would do it immediately.

“How we are going to go about that we’re not 100 per cent sure.”

The bottom line is that a few short weeks after being touted by so many as a championship contender to Leinster, they are now classed by their own staff as “soft”, which would seem to represent a drastic decline in reputation.

“Yes,” answered McFarland. He couldn’t really add anything more.