No Ulster return for Stockdale ahead of Italy clash

Jacob Stockdale was one of eight players listed as unavailable by Ulster

Jacob Stockdale will not return to the Ulster jersey against Glasgow Warriors this Friday night, putting an Ireland appearance against Italy in real doubt.

The back-three star has not played since injuring his knee against Munster six weeks ago and he was not included in Ireland's squad for their Six Nations games against Wales and France.

Ulster's injury bulletin did not list Stockdale's return date and it remains to be seen if he will be able to link up with the national team this weekend ahead of the must-win trip to Rome.

The 24-year-old was one of eight players listed as unavailable by the northern province, with fellow Ireland internationals Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Will Addison (back) and Sean Reidy (shoulder) joining Rob Balacoune (hamstring), David O'Connor (shoulder) and Angus Curtis (knee) in missing the Guinness PRO14 game.

Online Editors