No regrets for Jenny Murphy as Leinster star gets set to watch several of her former team-mates at football World Cup

In another world, Jenny Murphy could be part of Ireland's exciting preparations for this summer's football World Cup.

Before she focused her attention on rugby, Murphy played football with many of the current Irish squad, who will compete at the World Cup for the first time.

“I played Gaelic with Niamh (Fahey), with Parnell’s (in London),” the Leinster centre recalled.

“Louise Quinn is one of my best mates, we played together with Peamount a lot. Aíne O’Gorman would be another one. A lot of the Peamount girls that are now playing with Shamrock Rovers, Stephanie Roche. A few of the elderly ones in the Irish squad.”

Murphy is keen to downplay her footballing prowess, but even if there was any sense of what might have been, she is content with the decision she made to follow the oval ball all those years ago.

“I think you’re giving my soccer skills too much credit,” Murphy smiled.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the girls. I always really liked soccer and really enjoyed it, but when I first started playing rugby I genuinely fell in love with it.

“I think that’s the difference. I love soccer, got to play it at a decent level with some fantastic players that are now qualified for a World Cup and doing amazing things, but I just fell in love with rugby and it’s something that I knew I wanted to do and be better at.

“I got so much and I’m still getting so much joy from it. If I stuck with soccer, I’m pretty sure I’d be going as a fan.”

Although she is no longer part of the Ireland setup, at 33, Murphy remains a key player for Leinster, and following her two-try salvo in last weekend's win over Connacht, she is determined to build on that ahead of Saturday's interpro clash with Munster in Musgrave Park.

“I like playing the game,” Murphy maintained.

“When I first started I obviously loved the competition, loved the physicality of it and I still do, but because of the injuries and the knocks and the niggles that I’ve had, I’m just a lot more grateful that I’m actually able to do it.

“Every game that I get to play is a cherry on top because after one injury ‘Oh, you’ll never play again’ and I did. Then I got another injury and it was like ‘You’ll never play again’.

“I’m fairly stubborn, got to play again and now I just enjoy it. Still take it seriously, still work hard, but now it’s a game and I’ll smile and I’ll have a look around. I’ll play with friends.

“Some of them are a fair bit younger than me, but still have the craic and I still get that lovely knot of anxious energy come game day. Regardless of Belvo jersey, Leinster jersey.”

Much of that philosophy of appreciating the small things stems from the fact that in the earlier part of her career, Murphy tended to take things for granted.

“I think when you’re younger you think you’re unbreakable and you can keep going at the pace that you’re going all the time,” the powerful centre explained.

“Now I’ve just gotten a bit smarter and realised that there’s a finite amount of time that I’ll be able to play the game. I’ve really enjoyed this season at Leinster. This could be my last season, I don’t know yet. I’m not going to think about it too much. Am I enjoying it now? Yeah, so I’ll keep going.”

With so many exciting young players breaking through the ranks at Leinster, Murphy is relishing her leadership role, as she looks forward to seeing how far many of her team-mates can go in a blue and green jersey.

“You can see them make decisions or ask questions that maybe we wouldn’t have asked when we first started the game,” she added.

“It’s just when you have a little bit more of an understanding, things click that little bit easier. The likes of Dannah O’Brien for instance, the head room and the capacity for her… and you don’t want to ever big up a player too much, because you don’t want that huge amount of pressure either.

"She’s still enjoying the game, she knows she’s still got so much to learn. What a talent and it’s not just her.

"Across the board there’s so many girls there that you’re like ‘Ww, that’s something special’. I would have loved to have played rugby earlier than I did, but at the same time I’m very grateful that I got to play with who I got to play with.

"You’re just hoping now that the talent that we have is given space, support, time and really good resources to make sure all that potential talent does come into fruition and we get silverware. Both at provincial and at national level.”