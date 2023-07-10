‘No matter what happens now we’ll go back with something for Jack’ – Ireland U-20s hope to honour Oliver family

South Africa U-20s 12, Ireland U-20s 31

Ireland's James Nicholson is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring a try during the U-20 World Cup semi-final victory over South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

Toughing it out and then striking for home was pretty much how coach Richie Murphy assessed what occurred in Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town yesterday as Ireland produced some precision finishing to reach Friday’s Junior World Cup final where they will face France.

And how this group of players have been asked to be resilient over the course of this tournament with the sudden death in Cape Town of squad member Jack Oliver’s father Greig being the most but by no means only off-field issue.

On the park, they were asked some searching questions by hosts South Africa but the tenacity of their defence during a draining first half, which saw them lead 7-0, was then matched by Ireland’s ability to crank up the scoreboard with vital scores from the platform provided by their pack aligning with the game management of Sam Prendergast.

​Now they become only the second Irish U-20s side to reach a Junior World Cup shoot-out and, from how they have met all the challenges thrown their way, they could be the ones to be the first ever winners of this championship, a feat which would sit very nicely indeed alongside their Six Nations Grand Slam.

When asked about Jack Oliver, who has now returned home, Murphy made it known that the scrum-half and his family sent the squad a message of support ahead of yesterday’s semi-final.

He also made it clear that his players believe they can lift the trophy but will also take comfort from at least bringing something back to their team-mate whatever the outcome of the final.

“It’s obviously been a difficult couple of weeks, and we’ve had plenty of stuff going on,” said Murphy. “But Greig’s passing was particularly difficult and Jack was in the group with us up until (last) Wednesday evening when he left so it was a difficult time for the boys.

“But Jack sent his support as did Fiona, Greig’s wife, and they are at home, and we are really delighted to be able to bring him back something because no matter what happens now we’ll go back with something for Jack.”

The coach continued: “We’re in a World Cup final which is exactly where we want to be. We’ve talked about preparing for these moments. It would be nice to go into the final and just be true to ourselves and play the game we’ve played all year.

“We came through unbeaten in the Six Nations and then England had a right crack at us at the start of the competition and we drew.

“We’re going into this with plenty of confidence and we’re in a good place as a team.”

Murphy reckoned that Ireland’s 7-0 half-time lead – coming from the first of two James Nicholson tries when the Boks were down to 14 – and the way his team had put in a huge defensive shift prior to Prendergast’s first cross-kick assist to his left winger was essentially the match’s turning point.

He certainly had a point as Ireland were transformed after surviving the Boks’ onslaught. And even though the South Africans, through Jean Smith, missed a drop goal and two penalties before tying the game in the 45th minute with a converted try, the home side had, nevertheless, effectively burnt themselves out.

Ireland, with a dominant scrum throughout and a much steadier looking lineout, cranked things up from 10 minutes into the second half through the outstanding Brian Gleeson who touched down before Prendergast’s second cross-kick assist to Nicholson made it 21-7, this one all the more impressive as it was into the wind and seemed to effortlessly find the target.

Sam Berman’s try made it even more of a no contest, Prendergast landing a penalty to make it five kicks from five ahead of Coetzee le Roux’s late consolation try.

Now, it’s one more game and what a prize awaits should they win.

SCORERS – South Africa: I Khan, C Le Roux tries; J Smith con. Ireland: J Nicholson 2, B Gleeson, S Berman tries; S Prendergast 4 cons; S Prendergast pen.

SOUTH AFRICA: H Kunene; J Julius, K Letebele, E Hooker, M Annies; J Smith, I Khan; C Lavagna, J Else, D Heunis; C Le Roux, JF van Heerden; P de Villiers, G van Reenan, C Beets. Replacements: J Poitgieter for Van Reenan (20), R Izaks for Kunene (h-t) , P Ganyane for Lavanga (51), Z Porthen for Heunis (51), A Moos for Khan (67), D Markus for Annies (69), SJ Kotze for Else (70), A Ndabambi for Beets (70).

IRELAND: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy, R Foxe; C Irvine, C O’Tighearnaigh; D Mangan, R Quinn, B Gleeson. Replacements: S Berman for Gavin (49), E O’Connell for Irvine (64), F Barrett for Foxe (67), G Hadden for P McCarthy (71), Ó Cawley for Gunne (71), D Barron for Prendergast (72), M Lynch for Nicholson (72), D Sheahan for G McCarthy (73 ).

REFEREE: A Woodthorpe (RFU)