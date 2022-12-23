No Johnny Sexton for Leinster at Thomond Park as Munster keep Jack Crowley at centre for Stephen’s Day derby

THERE will be no farewell to Thomond Park for Johnny Sexton who has been given St Stephen’s night off (kick-off: 7.35).

It had been hoped that the Ireland captain might make the trip to Limerick after returning from injury off the bench against Gloucester, but Leo Cullen has opted to press the Byrne brothers into service with Ross starting and Harry deputising.

Leinster have named an experimental side for the annual meeting of these rivals, with Munster going full strength for their home game.

Mike Haley, John Hodnett and Jeremy Loughman miss out after picking up knocks in Northampton last week, so Shane Daly starts at full-back with Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead as Alex Kendellen comes on to the bench.

Jack Crowley remains at inside centre and will hope to fare better alongside Joey Carbery than he did when they trialled the move last weekend, while Peter O’Mahony captains the side from openside.

Scot Kiran McDonald could make his URC debut off the bench after featuring against South Africa ‘A’ last month.

Cullen has given a number of internationals the night off, but Leinster are still strong with Jordan Larmour joining Hugo Keenan and James Lowe in the back-three as Garry Ringrose captains the side as he partners Jamie Osborne in mdifield.

Nick McCarthy faces his old team, working behind a pack that features Andrew Porter on his 100th provincial appearance. He’s joined by Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy in a powerful front-row.

Ryan Baird is back in the second-row where he partners Joe McCarthy, while Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan form the back-row.

MUNSTER – S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, K McDonald, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, P Campbell.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, D Sheehan, C Healy; R Baird, J McCarthy; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, L Turner.

Ref: C Busby (IRFU)

