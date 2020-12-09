No Irish involvement as yet in landmark concussion in rugby legal case

England's Steve Thompson in action during the Rugby World Cup 2003 semi-final against France in Sydney, Australia

The IRFU has not been contacted with regard to the legal action being taken by a number of former professional rugby players in the United Kingdom, while Rugby Players Ireland says it is not aware of the involvement of any Irish players in the case at this stage.

The testimony of England World Cup winning hooker Steve Thompson has caused shockwaves throughout the sport in the last 24 hours.

The 42-year-old has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) and revealed he has no memory of the World Cup final he played in in 2003.

He was one of three former players to go public with the issues he’s suffered that have led to him taking the case, but the solicitor representing him says he has more than 100 potential claimants who are displaying symptoms.

As many as 10 retired Irish professionals have been contacted regarding the case and may join at a later date.

Separately, the IRFU and insurer Aviva are being sued by former Connacht centre Dave McSharry who retired in 2016 after suffering four concussions in a calendar year.

McSharry is one of a number of former Ireland internationals who were forced to retire after suffering head injuries.

Ireland internationals Declan Fitzpatrick, Jared Payne, Kevin McLaughlin, Bernard Jackman, John Fogarty and Dominic Ryan all retired as a result of brain injuries.

Rugby Players Ireland, meanwhile, has released the findings of a study it commissioned in partnership with Trinity College into the general health and wellness of retired sports people.

In particular, they focused on brain health and used retired elite rowers as a control study.

According to its findings, past participation in rugby and related concussion and head impact exposure is not associated with an overall overt decline in neurocognitive performance.

While retired rugby players demonstrated some difficulties in some specific memory tasks, they were not significantly worse than rowers and performance was not associated with concussion history or exposure to contact sport.

They performed better in tests of reaction, motor speed and processing than the rowers or the general population.

However, the study highlighted other areas of concern including the prevalence of depression and other modifiable risk factors for long term brain health, such as high blood pressure.

The body has reviewed its supports and services to its members and has introduced a 24-hour professional helpline for members.

"While this remains an ongoing area of investigation, we are using science and some of the best minds in neuroscience to identify how we can best support our players especially as they enter into retirement from professional sport," RPI chief Simon Keogh said.

"Concussion remains a concern, but great strides have been made in recent years and it is always the subject of ongoing review in line with scientific developments.

"Nevertheless, owing to their participation in this study, the retired players who were involved will be provided with valuable information about their current brain health and general wellbeing on an individual level.

"Involvement in elite sport has many positive effects, however we are very cognisant that retired players can also face a particular set of challenges, including the renegotiation of their identity, their sense of belonging, their sense of purpose and their financial circumstances all at once. We have designed our programmes to meet their unique set of needs."

