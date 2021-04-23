Claire Molloy of Ireland is tackled by Madoussou Fall of France. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin insists that jilted doctor Claire Molloy can make another rousing comeback for her country after her shock exclusion from the side to face Italy in the final Guinness Six Nations clash in Dublin tomorrow.

Molloy, 32, who has won 72 caps for Ireland, represents the last link to the glory days for the sport in this country, given her status as a Grand Slam-winner and World Cup semi-finalist.

However, coach Adam Griggs explained her demotion by saying that she has “things to work on” in her game as he selected Brittany Hogan for her debut.

After Molloy’s sensational return from sabbatical to be man of the match when these sides met last October, Griffin is convinced that her back-row colleague can launch yet another comeback.

“I’m excited to see how Brittany goes,” said Molloy as Ireland bid to banish the memory of last week’s heavy loss against France as they face a side who may yet stand between them and World Cup qualification later this year.

“We’re pushing each other to the limit in this squad. No doubt Molloy will come back stronger and better.

“It’s all about turning the page. We have a new focus. The mood is very good in camp and we’re chomping at the bit and right a few wrongs from last week.

“We want to play games, that’s the end goals and every time you have one you want to perform well and we want to finish in the top three which was our target.

“It’s focusing on our skills and game-plan and hoping to execute that. Italy played well against England and Scotland but we want to lay down a marker.”