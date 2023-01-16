The IRFU will continue to sell alcohol throughout matches at the Aviva Stadium after releasing the findings of a survey of match-going fans conducted during the November internationals.

The union had come in for criticism for the atmosphere at matchdays during last year’s Six Nations and issued warnings to fans about respecting other supporters during the November games.

The chief complaint centred on attendees coming to and from the bars during the action, but the union survey found that just a quarter of those surveyed were put out by that experience.

Of the 744 fans surveyed, 68pc said they went to the games against South Africa and Australia intending to drink during the match. Sixty four per cent said they regularly drink when attending games at the Aviva.

Sixty-eight per cent of those surveyed said they would not support a booze ban, while that number rose to 74pc when the knock-on effects of greater congestion in concourses, longer queues in bars at half-time and the chance you’d miss some action while finishing your drink was put to those surveyed.

Of those surveyed, 70pc were men and 29pc with 37pc under 35, 46pc aged between 35 and 54 and 17pc over 17.

The IRFU said it will pilot new protocols around the entry and exit to the arena during the Six Nations games against England and France, while they’ll run ‘a multi-channel communications campaign for all attending the matches to be mindful of fellow supporters on leaving and returning to seats during the game’.

They’ll also speak to their bar staff to try and speed up service, while security staff will encourage fans to be respectful of others as they re-enter the stadium.