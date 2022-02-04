Niamh Briggs joins up with Ireland women’s team as assistant coach

Ireland legend Niamh Briggs is joining the Ireland women's team as an assistant coach to Greg McWilliams ahead of their Six Nations campaign.

McWilliams will take charge of the team for the first time in next month’s opening game against Wales, and Briggs – who won 57 caps in green – will be a member of the backroom team.

The team have gathered in the National High Performance centre for a training camp ahead of the Six Nations, and speaking about her appointment, Niamh Briggs said: "I am delighted to come on board as an Assistant Coach as part of Greg’s coaching team. I worked with Greg during my playing career and while it is early days in his tenure, I believe he is building something really exciting as we strive to move Irish Women’s rugby forward, both at a domestic and international level.

"I am excited to get started, to work with Greg and the rest of the management team, and to get to know the players as we build towards the Six Nations. It’s going to be a challenging and busy couple of months, but it’s fantastic opportunity for us to create a special environment and help players achieve their dream of playing in green."

Ireland squad for National Screening Camp

Forwards:

Amanda McQuade (Railway Union RFC)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC)

Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC)

Christy Hanley (Blackrock College RFC)

Ciara O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC)

Eimear Corrie (Blackrock College RFC)

Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC)

Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC)

Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC)

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate McCarthy (Railway Union RFC)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC)

Lisa Marie Murphy (Galwegians RFC)

Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC)

Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Suttonians RFC)

Siobhan McCarthy (Railway Union RFC).



Backs:

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

Emily McKeown (Naas RFC/Suttonians RFC)

Emma Tilley (Barnhall RFC)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC)

Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC)

Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College RFC)

Molly Scuffil McCabe (Railway Union RFC)

Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC)

Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC)

Tash Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC).