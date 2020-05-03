Newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont insists Six Nations change is not on his agenda

Newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has poured cold water on the idea of the Six Nations shifting to a later date in order to coincide with a global calendar.

There has been some suggestion that the tournament could be moved from its traditional slot in February/March to April/May to allow the Six Nations to be played alongside the Rugby Championship.

However, Beaumont, who saw off Gus Pichot by 28 votes to 23 in the recent election after being supported by each of the Six Nations unions, insisted that there had been no indication from tournament officials that a change of date was on the cards.

“No-one has ever mentioned to me that the Six Nations would move,” Beaumont said.

“What would move, in my opinion, would be the July and November windows. There could be an appetite to put the windows together.

“But why would you move the Six Nations? It is not affecting anyone else’s window on the global calendar. It’s a six-week tournament that’s been played in February and March since I was a lad. It doesn’t affect anywhere else around the globe.”

Beaumont revealed that he intends to look into the idea of introducing a Nations Cup again, but he warned that it would not come at a cost to the Six Nations.

It is hoped that a new tournament could see northern and southern hemisphere teams play home and away fixtures every two years of the World Cup cycle.

While that would be seen as a positive step forward, it seems unlikely that the Six Nations plan to introduce relegation or promotion.

“What we will try and do is bring in a new competition that keeps the Six Nations as a stand alone competition,” Beaumont maintained.

“My own view of the Nations Cup is that maybe after a while not all Six Nations teams are playing in that competition at that top level.

“But the Six Nations is owned, as you know, by the Six Nations and it has been going for 150-odd years and certainly that would not be the intention currently. But who knows?

“There might be an appetite for the Six Nations. I don’t know. There might be. Currently it hasn’t been discussed.”

