New Zealand vs Ireland preview: History looms large for both sides at Eden Park

Cian Tracey

Andy Farrell's side hope to create history in becoming the first Irish team to defeat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil tomorrow. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Beware the All Blacks on the charm offensive.

Ireland have generally come and gone from New Zealand with the minimal of fuss or notice from the locals, but this tour has had an altogether different feel to it from the very beginning.

