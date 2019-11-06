New Zealand Rugby confirm Joe Schmidt not in running to become next head coach

Schmidt ended his six-year tenure in charge of Ireland following the disappointing World Cup quarter-final exit last month and while he recently admitted that he would be willing to return to coaching next summer, he is not one of the contenders to replace Steve Hansen.

Schmidt had initially said that he would step back from coaching to spend more time with his family and although he was the favourite to take over from Hansen after Ireland beat the All Blacks last November, that will now not come to pass.

It remains to be seen if Schmidt will get a chance to coach his home country further down the line, but it will not happen any time soon.

"Joe has made his position very clear," Impey said.

"We've kept in close contact with Joe. His plan for family reasons is to step away from coaching.

"He's returning to New Zealand to live at some point in the future. We see him as very valuable, but in the interim, Joe's made his position very clear."

The All Blacks current attack coach Ian Foster is the leading the race to take over, with Crusaders' boss Scott Robertson, Japan's brains trust Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, as well as Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie also in the running.

An announcement is expected before Christmas.

Online Editors