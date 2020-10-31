New Zealand put Australia to the sword with record-breaking win to secure Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand captain Sam Cane holds the Bledisloe Cup following their win over Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup with a record-breaking 43-5 thrashing of Australia in the third Test in Sydney that also opened the Tri-Nations.

The result at ANZ Stadium, in front of a crowd of 25,689, was the All Blacks’ biggest-ever victory over the Wallabies.

They were 26-0 up against a relatively-inexperienced Australia outfit by half-time, with Richie Mo’unga having scored two tries – he also kicked a total of 13 points across the contest – and Karl Tu’inukuafe and Dane Coles crossing over for one each.

A lively start saw Australia’s Filipo Daugunu and then New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett sin-binned either side of Tu’inukuafe opening the scoring by crossing in the seventh minute.

Mo’unga added a fine individual try and crossed again in the 26th minute, before Coles got in on the act three minutes later.

Australia got off the mark shortly after the break through a Noah Lolesio try, but they were unable to build on that.

A Mo’unga penalty made it 29-5, and there were subsequent tries in the final 10 minutes from Rieko Ioane and Barrett for the visitors – who had Shannon Frizell yellow carded just before the end – as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test Bledisloe series.

PA Media