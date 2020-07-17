New Zealand confirm plans to ditch South Africa and Argentina from its new trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament

Super Rugby as we know it is over

Super Rugby as we know it is set to be no more after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed plans to press ahead with a new competition next year without South African clubs or Argentina's Jaguares.

The move has been on the card for some time as Super Rugby has largely failed to attract sufficient interest due to the conflicting time zones.

On the back of the recent success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, which has seen the New Zealand's five franchises compete in what has been a gripping tournament thus far, NZR plan to introduce a competition which would include its five teams, as well as teams from Australia, and one from the Pacific Islands.

The idea is to have a strong trans-Tasman focus, which in theory would ensure that the interest levels remain high in the Southern Hemisphere.

Calls for South Africa's Super Rugby teams to join a revamped PRO16 are now sure to grow louder with South Africa Rugby acknowledging this latest development.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive human impact and, in our sport, has asked fundamental questions of the viability of competitions and fixture scheduling," a statement from SA Rugby read.

"SA Rugby has been kept abreast of the thinking in New Zealand and of the outcomes of the Aratipu Report to address the immediate challenges of travel restrictions that may stretch into 2021.

"As part of the SANZAAR joint venture we will be examining how the mooted new competition will fit into the existing contracted competitions."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson pointed to the impact of the pandemic, which he claimed was at the centre of what had been the "extremely tough" decisions made around the new competition.

Long-distance travel will be significantly reduced, which Robinson believes has been a major obstacle for playing in South Africa and Argentina.

"We have a huge amount of sympathy for what's happening to rugby in Argentina and South Africa and their inability to play at the moment and the uncertainty that's creating," he said.

A three-month review, which was dubbed the Aratipu (meaning growth, regeneration, invigoration) Report, was overseen by the chairs of New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs provincial and private investor representatives as well as NZR Chair Brent Impey and CEO Mark Robinson.

Rugby in Australia has been struggling for some time, and their union has welcomed the news with open arms saying: "Rugby Australia acknowledges NZR's preferred position following their announcement today... and look forward to working constructively with NZR in the coming weeks."

The introduction of a team from the Pacific Islands would also certainly be welcome, with Robinson insisting that NZR are hugely excited about the prospect of this radical new tournament.

"Coming on the back of Covid-19 and its impact on future competitions, the NZR Board has committed to establishing a new professional team competition in 2021," Robinson said.

"We have also been heartened by the success of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa. The focus is now on confirming licenses for New Zealand's five current Super Rugby clubs and that work is now underway."

Robinson said it was a priority to have a Pacific Island team take part.

"There is a huge desire to have a Pasifika team involved which we think will be massive for the competition, popular with fans and is a priority for us.

"To have a team that would provide an additional pathway for Pasifika players to perform on the world stage would be hugely exciting."

Online Editors