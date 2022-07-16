Ireland celebrate with the trophy following the International Test series win over New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

A huge slice of history at the Cake Tin, as an Ireland performance for the ages sealed the country's first series win in New Zealand.

The joyous scenes at full-time will never be forgotten as a truly remarkable display of skill, guts and determination stunned the All Blacks in their own back-yard.

Chants of 'Ole, Ole, Ole' rang around the Sky Stadium at the sound of the full-time whistle, as the Ireland supporters lucky enough to be in Wellington kick started a party that will go on long into the night.

Ireland were utterly outstanding, as their scintillating attack bamboozled the All Blacks, their steely defence keeping the hosts at bay, even after they had threatened to complete what would have been a characteristic comeback.

In truth, it would have been a travesty had Ireland lost this game, as they were far more clinical and ultimately far better than an All Blacks team who looked rudderless for the most part aside from a dominant second-half spell.

The ramifications of this defeat could be serious for current head coach Ian Foster, whose job is hanging by a thread.

Robbie Henshaw dives over to score his Ireland's third try during the final test against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Robbie Henshaw dives over to score his Ireland's third try during the final test against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

That however, is none of Ireland's concern, as arguably the greatest day in their history arrived in the most difficult of away countries.

Earlier this week, Farrell spoke of his hope that his Ireland team had saved their best performance for last, and they delivered in spades.

There were outstanding performers all over the pitch, Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier leading the fight up front, while Johnny Sexton typically orchestrated proceedings.

Ireland outscored the All Blacks four tries to three, with Van der Flier, Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring all crossing the whitewash.

Andrew Porter was shown a yellow card, and on another day, it might well have been red, but this was a night that belonged to the men in green.

Just as they did in the previous two Tests, Ireland made a scintillating start, with the All Blacks struggling to live with the pace and intensity.

Ireland might have gotten in for a try inside a minute only for Beauden Barrett to come up with a trademark intercept for the third Test running.

It was a warning that the hosts didn't heed, however, as four minutes in, Sexton, sensing the early momentum was with his side, declined the three points on offer, and fired the ball into the corner.

From the ensuing lineout, the Ireland pack obliterated the Kiwi pack, marching them back over their line, for Van der Flier to dot down.

Sexton was unable to add the tricky touchline conversion but when Jordie Barrett followed that up with a missed penalty, you could visibly see Ireland growing in belief.

With Tadhg Beirne coming up with a lineout steal, Mack Hansen tidying up in the back-field and Peter O'Mahony forcing a turnover at the maul, the little wins were adding up.

Jordie Barrett eventually put his side in front with a straightforward penalty conceded by Sexton. The Ireland captain soon made amends.

As the All Blacks piled on the pressure, Van der Flier came up with a vital turnover and two minutes later, Ireland were in for their second try.

Hansen, as he did all evening, came in off his right wing and as the lineout fired, the All Blacks had no answer to the creativity of the Ireland attack.

The Connacht winger brilliantly linked the play and as his provincial team-mate Bundee Aki punched another hole in the defence, Hansen got involved in the play for a second time as he fired a beautiful skip pass to James Lowe, who danced along the left touchline and returned the favour with a perfectly timed no-look pass back on his inside for Keenan, who finished a stunning move.

This time Sexton added the extras to put Ireland 12-3 in front with 28 minutes on the clock.

Ireland would have gladly taken that kind of lead at half-time, but they kept their foot on the All Blacks throat and continued to pile on the pressure.

A superb 45-metre penalty from Sexton silenced the chorus of boos from the home fans, as he extended his side's advantage.

James Ryan came up with a big lineout steal and when Dan Sheehan followed up with some neat footwork, suddenly Ireland were on the front foot again.

Rather than see out the remaining two minutes, they sensed another opportunity and they were ruthless in exploiting it.

A loose pass from Nepo Laulala gave Ireland an ideal attacking scrum in front of the All Blacks posts, and when Doris made another strong carry, the backs clicked into gear.

Sheehan found himself in midfield and played a silky pull-back pass for Sexton, who found Aki, who in turn fed Henshaw for another outstanding team try. Sexton's conversion put Ireland into a commanding, barely believable 22-3 lead.

The All Blacks came out for the second-half a good three minutes before Ireland. Looking like they meant business, the inevitable response soon followed.

For the first time in the game, the Irish defence was stretched and having conceded a couple of penalties, they were under huge pressure.

The Barrett brothers both went close before Savea powered over from close range, with Jordie Barrett adding the extras to give the hosts an ideal start.

It soon went from bad to worse for Ireland, who lost Porter to a yellow card for a high tackle on Brodie Retallick, which forced the lock off. The home crowd certainly felt Porter should have seen red.

Now it was Ireland's turn to look ragged. Needing to steady the ship, Farrell's 14-men were unable to repel the wave after wave of attacks, but the head coach will be disappointed at the ease with which Akira Ioane brushed off Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and Hansen on his way over the line.

Jordie Barrett's conversion cut the gap to five points with the second-half still only 12 minutes old.

Ireland were on the ropes but they were handed a lifeline when Sam Cane conceded another silly penalty, which allowed Sexton bisect the posts from in front, as the home fans again jeered in unison.

Another penalty shortly after handed Sexton another chance to push Ireland further in front but his kick from halfway came agonisingly back off the crossbar.

A minute later, Ireland were under their own posts. Savea was again at the heart of it, releasing Jordan with the clever inside pass, and the sensational winger did the rest, turning on the afterburners and sprinting clear from 80-metres to score in the corner.

Jordie Barrett was unable to convert but Jordan's try made it a three-point game on the hour mark.

That was until Rob Herring was sprung from the bench and after nailing a lineout deep inside the All Blacks, the Ireland maul was once again devastatingly effective, as the replacement hooker found himself on the end of it and dotted down, just as Van der Flier did early on.

Sexton's touchline conversion arrowed between the sticks to put Ireland back into a 32-22 lead with 13 minutes left on the clock.

A sloppy neck-roll by Sam Whitelock on Beirne allowed Ireland to relieve the pressure before the Ireland lock came up with a trademark breakdown turnover.

Having been on the end of All Blacks comebacks in the past, Ireland were not to be denied on this occasion, as they had the composure to see out an epic series win.

Scorers – New Zealand: Savea, A Ioane, Jordan try each; J Barrett pen, 2 cons. Ireland: Van der Flier, Keenan, Henshaw, Herring try each; Sexton 2 pens, 3 cons.

New Zealand: J Barrett; W Jordan, R Ioane (R Tuivasa-Sheck 70), D Havili, S Reece (R Mo'unga 61); B Barrett, A Smith (F Fakatava 61); G Bower (K Tu'inukuafe 71), C Taylor (D Coles 61), N Laulala (O Tu'ungafasi h-t,) (Laulala (43); B Retallick (T Vaa'i 51), S Whitelock; A Ioane, S Cane (capt) (D Papalii 63), A Savea.

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki (K Earls 69), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (J Carbery 76), J Gibson-Park ( Murray 71); A Porter, D Sheehan (R Herring 61), T Furlong (F Bealham 70); T Beirne (K Treadwell 76), J Ryan; P O'Mahony (J Conan 66), J van der Flier (C Healy 53-61, 70), C Doris.

Referee: W Barnes (England).