New Zealand 22 Ireland 32: All our coverage of Ireland's historic win over the All Blacks

Chants of 'Ole, Ole, Ole' rang around the Sky Stadium at the sound of the full-time whistle, as the Ireland supporters lucky enough to be in Wellington kick started a party that will go on long into the night.
Here's how each the Ireland team rated in their historic victory over New Zealand in Wellington.
'It started with All Blacks' tears and ended with Peter O'Mahony weeping with joy on the Ireland sideline. A n achievement no one predicted, they can dine out on it for the rest of their lives.'
An emotional Andy Farrell paid tribute to his Ireland team after they secured a monumental series win by dismantling the All Blacks in Wellington.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hailed Ireland’s historic victory over the All-Blacks as “extraordinary, sensational and breathless”. Here's how other politicians, broadcasters and former players reacted to the win.
After masterfully leading his side to a historic series win at the opposite side of the world, Johnny Sexton's mind began to wonder what the celebratory scenes were like back home in Ireland.
