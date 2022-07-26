New research published on link between repeated head impacts and degenerative brain disease

A lawsuit has been taken by former rugby players against the sport's governing body over brain damage they suffered during their careers. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

RESEARCHERS have called on public health authorities to treat head impacts on children through contact sport with the same seriousness as they do exposure to smoking, mercury, lead and sunburn after publishing what they say is a “breakthrough analysis” into brain injuries.

The study conducted by Harvard University along with eight other academic institutions and the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) was published today, revealing “conclusive evidence” of a link between repeated head impacts (RHI) and degenerative brain disease.

The study’s release comes at a critical juncture for rugby union in particular after a group of more than 180 former players, including ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones and ex-England hooker Steve Thompson, launched a class action lawsuit against rugby’s governing bodies for the brain damage they suffered during their careers.

Both players have given harrowing testimony about the issues they've faced since retiring from the game.

This paper, which was published in the Frontiers Neurology journal last week will have a broader reach into all contact sports including soccer and the GAA as it establishes the “highest scientific confidence” of a causal link between RHI and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the neurodegenerative condition which can only be diagnosed after death and has been found in former American footballers, soccer players and rugby players among others.

Researchers asserted that “they have the highest confidence in the conclusion that RHI causes CTE”.

“Sport governing bodies should acknowledge that head impacts cause CTE and they should not mislead the public on CTE causation while athletes die, and families are destroyed, by this terrible disease,” Chris Nowinski, the chief executive of the CLF, said.

Already, sporting bodies are taking some action with the English FA recently announcing a trial that will ban heading in U-12s players next season.

However, researchers believe that steps to protect children should be accelerated.

“This analysis shows it is time to include repetitive head impacts and CTE among child protection efforts like exposure to lead, mercury, smoking, and sunburns,” Dr Adam Finkel, a co-author of the study and professor of the University of Michigan, said.

“Repetitive head impacts and CTE deserve recognition in the global public health discussion of preventable disorders caused by childhood exposures.”

Researchers urged governments and sports administrators to act in the best interest of future generations by ending the debate on the causation of CTE and acting to prevent it in future.

“We also believe that the strength of the current evidence compels us to move past a scientific discussion focused solely on filling gaps in the evidence to focus on immediately implementing aggressive CTE mitigation programs, especially for children.

“We support measures to minimize and eliminate RHI as the best action for preventing CTE. We encourage awareness efforts so parents, athletes, and policymakers can better understand the risks associated with RHI, change how games are played to reduce or eliminate RHI –—especially for children — and make more informed decisions regarding participation in contact sports.

“The discovery of the link between smoking and environmentally caused lung cancer is analogous to the accruing body of evidence linking RHI to CTE. Both links were controversial, specifically because the extreme latency between exposure and symptomatic disease.

“Knowledge gaps (in smoking research) have not limited the ability to assert a causal link between smoking and lung cancer, and similarly should not limit the ability to determine the likelihood of a causal link between RHI and CTE.”