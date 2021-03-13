New reality dawns for club game in rugby's post-Covid world

Zoom is their universe now, their committee-room, their gym, their field; WhatsApp the glue that binds them.

With one lost season stretching into another, the All-Ireland League is a frozen landscape of ghost clubhouses and untrodden grass. Its 30th anniversary will pass, thus, as an almost abstract milestone. Might it be a watershed too?

The IRFU’s December allocation of €4 million to clubs from its €18 million emergency Government funding kept the wolf from some doors but, anecdotally, a few still face the prospect of insolvency or closure.

This vacuum carries different implications for different places.

For Ballynahinch, the only Ulster club in Division 1A, a likely quicker escape from lockdown than their southern contemporaries have coming will be met with uncomplicated energy.

“If we’re allowed to play rugby, we’ll be playing rugby, whether it’s just friendlies or whatever” says secretary Nigel Hamill.

“When we came out of lockdown for that very short time (October), people were thirsting to be out of the house. We had a great gate receipt but, of course, we couldn’t sell people any drink.

“Obviously, we’re not going to get proper rugby until the south comes out of lockdown as well. So we’ve absolutely resigned ourselves to the fact that there’ll be no real rugby until the traditional start of next season.”

By then, Hamill has little doubt that the club will be fielding fewer than the six teams it had a year back.

Player-drain isn’t a concern within the senior squad, but the layers underneath are, inevitably, more vulnerable to the social wipe-out.

“The fourth, fifth and sixth teams wouldn’t train particularly,” he says. “They’re just in rugby for something to do at the weekend, for the craic basically. And we’re very concerned that we could lose them. A lot of them would be 35-40 years old and it’s an awful shift to suddenly start playing rugby again in your forties.

“But they’re the teams that feed the bar takings too. Me and my mate both joined the club in 1985. He was still playing at 56, I was still playing at 51. When we got off the pitch, there was a bottle of vodka bought for the man of the match. And the bottle would be presented to him with the top off, so he couldn’t bring it home!

“We’d never the leave the club until half seven or eight. The good players would maybe take a bottle of beer and go home.

"So the whole atmosphere in the club would be set by those social teams and the same goes for our volunteers.

"Some of them would be in the over-70s bracket and have been isolating in lockdown. One is a council member and we haven’t seen him for 15 months. He’s got other things to do now. He’s learnt how to play bridge for a start.

“Will we ever get the likes of him back?”

Across the board, innovation has been required to compensate for the loss of gate and bar revenue. Donal Lenihan, president of Cork Con this year, spoke recently of a need for financial fire-fighting, irrespective of that December support from the IRFU.

Ordinarily, Cork Con would be hosting a Cheltenham Race Day next week, with 400 people in attendance. They’ve also traditionally staged a business lunch, attracting similar numbers every January.

“I feel sorry for the players at all levels,” Lenihan said. “It’s not just the senior AIL team, the under-20s is a huge challenge. And we have a J2 side that’s old-fashioned amateur rugby, from which there’d be a great bar on a Friday night.”

Union assistance has been “a godsend”, according to Shannon’s director of rugby, Pat Browne.

But having sustained losses of €29 million in 2020 – even with the dividend coming from CVC’s deal for a 14pc stake in the Six Nations – it’s clear that the post-Covid picture already has IRFU officials in a panic.

Browne believes that a more regionalised club structure may be “a no-brainer” for the future.

Estimating that it costs on average of €5,000 to send a team north between travel and accommodation, he suggests that October’s unfinished Energia Community Series offered a welcome glimpse of reawakened local rivalries, given its provincial structure.

“Now I love the AIL, I’ve always loved the AIL,” he stresses. “Being a Shannon man you couldn’t but. We’ve had great days, we’ve had terrible days. And the terrible days make the great days better.

“But I just think in terms of keeping clubs alive, keeping the game alive, that a regionalised league leading into a national one with play-offs etc would be far better.

“Those few Energia games played were fantastic because they presented the opportunity to play against UCC, Con, Young Munster, Garryowen and the like on a regular basis. Even for the likes of Highfield, Cashel and Bohs, they were getting games that aren’t normal to them.

“It was a throwback to the halcyon days of the ’90s when Limerick and Munster derbies were huge.”

That point is maybe easily forgotten, how the club game was the star when rugby turned professional in ’95. Three years into professionalism, just 500 people attended an interpro contest between Munster and Leinster at Dooradoyle, when ten times that figure would have been expected for a Garryowen v Shannon game.

Back then, a top player’s club allegiance still meant something. Today, it amounts to little more than small-print on a professional CV. That said, if the sense of disconnect between amateur and professional grows starker by the day, it’s not yet a gaping chasm in senior club dressing-rooms.

Clontarf captain Matt D’Arcy insists that the few of their players “lucky enough to be playing professional rugby” remain a welcome part of the WhatsApp interaction. What frustration club players feel is rooted more in uncertainty than status.

“We were delighted to get those few games in the Energia and took them very seriously,” he says. “But just when we were getting back into the swing of things, it was all shut down again.

“When that happened, we thought it’d be just a mini-pause for the winter months and everything would be fine again in the New Year.

“So it’s a bit frustrating when you realise that’s not going to be the case.

“You’d like to think that the senior team, at least, would be considered under the elite bracket, similar to club championship in Gaelic.

“We all have our gym programmes to be doing individually and people are showing their accountability in WhatsApp videos in anticipation of whenever we can get back playing.

“Everyone would be really eager to play some summer rugby if there was something to happen in, say, late May. But I’m not sure if that’s on the cards. I think most people are just looking forward to getting back together and having a little structure in their lives through training a couple of times a week and maybe a match.

“Or even maybe no match. Just any opportunity to get back on the pitch at this point.”

Shannon have used the lost year to streamline their entire playing structure from under-13s up to senior, with Browne insisting: “If this lockdown has taught us anything, it’s that we have to find new ways to communicate with one another.”

Hamill suspects the evolution will, ultimately, run even deeper.

Estimating that the first lockdown alone probably cost Ballynahinch £40,000 (€47,000) in lost income, they’ve survived since only through a combination of that Union assistance, individual members’ generosity, a government rates relief policy in the North as well as a so-called ‘Bounce-back-to-business’ grant.

They also bought the first 300 bottles of whiskey rolling off the line of the new Hinch Distillery, numbering them and stamping them with a Ballynahinch RFC coloured label to give them the status of collectors’ items.

“I don’t think we’d have survived if we hadn’t done stuff like that,” says Hamill. “Because we’ve needed every penny! There’s a bank debt that still needs servicing, one we’ve no hope of paying off for the foreseeable future.”

Still a lingering threat then to their very existence?

“I actually don’t think our club will go down,” says Hamill. “But what will happen is that it will become very, very difficult to run. I think if we survive, we’ll be a much better-run club though. Because we’ve had to look at every penny in terms of saving money.

“It’ll be a much tighter-run club financially if we survive.”