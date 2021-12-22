The IRFU scoured the globe for a candidate to replace chief executive Philip Browne before ultimately settling on the man in the office next door – Kevin Potts.

As the union’s chief operating officer for the last six seasons and an IRFU staff member since 2005, the former Leinster flanker and chartered accountant is coming into the job with his eyes wide open. His appointment screams of stability and that is a sensible approach.

Browne delayed his retirement to steer the course through the worst of the pandemic and, when he announced his intention to step down at the end of the year, the end looked to be in sight.

Things change quickly with Covid-19, however, and the reduction in crowd numbers once again leaves the IRFU facing an existential threat.

As it stands, the limit of 5,000 fans attending outdoor sporting events expires on January 31 but only the wilfully ignorant would ignore the Omicron in the room.

Men’s Six Nations full houses provide the oil that keeps the Irish rugby machine motoring and right now there’s a growing risk that the Aviva Stadium will not be able to operate at full capacity this spring. All they can do now is prepare for every eventuality and work out ways of mitigating for potential risk.

A new hire would have to have a bedding-in period where he or she would get to know the organisation and learn the ropes, but the pandemic means the union need someone who can hit the ground running and make decisions from the off.

Potts has experienced the highs and lows of union life. He was the chief of Ireland’s bid to host the 2023 World Cup and when that resulted in an embarrassing defeat it might have been a fatal blow to his ambitions.

Instead, he has played a big role in some important projects in recent years; perhaps most importantly the Six Nations’ deal to bring CVC Capital Partners on board.

The CVC money has helped keep the show on the road, as has Government support. Without the two additional sources of revenue, the €10m deficit reported in November would have been €43m.

While managing through the choppy waters of the pandemic will be a focus for Potts, there is also a real need for him to prioritise the women’s game.

Vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year 2021, click here.

The union’s latest gaffe in this realm led them to being admonished by Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers last week; just days after it was in receipt of €18m in government support.

Fixing the myriad issues in the women’s game is not easy. It requires structural reform, hard conversations and an investment of resources and time beyond the two ongoing reviews.

Last week’s letter to the Government – outlining a loss of faith and confidence – was an act of last resort for the 62 current and former players who lost patience with a lack of urgency and action.

It would be a surprise if Potts was not heavily involved in last week’s sudden switch in tone, as the union backed down from its aggressive initial stance and pledged to publish the findings of the reviews.

The initial response effectively backed up the players’ stance and, while they are pleased with the initial progress, there is still a long road to travel.

Potts must lead the engagement with the current and former players, treating them not as outsiders but as essential stakeholders who have an important role to play in building Irish women’s rugby into a force in the coming years.

The role of the performance director David Nucifora will come in for some much-needed scrutiny, while Anthony Eddy, his director of women’s and sevens rugby, is in a sticky position after his comments last month.

As a former player who was unlucky not to win a cap, Potts has a strong feel for the workings of the performance side of the game and can perhaps curb some of the Australian’s influence.

Reconnecting with the clubs must also be a priority.

As it stands, there is a chasm between the grassroots and the top level, with the Energia All-Ireland League falling between two stools.

While all politics is local, Potts also needs to have a head for the winds of change on the international front and must keep Ireland relevant when the big decisions are being made at World Rugby and European level.

Potts knows the territory and understands the game.

He’ll also know that he needs to hit the ground running from the moment he logs on on January 1.