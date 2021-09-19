New competition needs to look good from the start - and stay that way

On the night the Lions tour concluded in Cape Town, the end of the least watchable series in modern history, there was a scramble to leave it behind. Had Warren Gatland’s tourists managed to get over the line it would have been celebrated like the ground-breakers in 1974, especially given the Covid circumstances. The problem would have come in putting together the highlights reel.

The preamble to the Test series could throw up a few sequences where the ball had enough air to float, even if the opposition’s attempts at puncturing it were a bit iffy. By the time they rounded the bend for the First Test however the script had changed. Thereafter the bits to savour needed a drill to see the light of day.

This wasn’t a shock. When the stakes in sport go up wings tend to get clipped. We don’t know if attack coach Gregor Townsend was onside with the way the Lions used the ball over the three Tests. Maybe it was always the plan to run to the battleground, ditch that gear, and then suit up for the heavy stuff. Certainly it would have been very hard on mind and body to sustain the war of attrition all the way through the tour.

More likely it was always part of Gatland’s strategy. The reference point was the World Cup semi-final meeting between South Africa and Wales. The Springboks won a brutal game of chess. Who was to say a bounce of the ball or a different on-the-spot decision from the referee wouldn’t have put Wales into their first final? So plough the same furrow and hope for better weather.

That it didn’t work out was only half the story. The other half was the sheer awfulness of the approach. It was the very antithesis of what the game is about: go forward, score tries. The idea being this should be achieved by the occasional passing of the ball.

In what felt like a wafer-thin gap between the end of the longest season and the start of this new one we were struck by the number of folks who declared open disdain for more of the same. There are two strands to this: first there is the monotony and frustration of box-kicking followed by one-out rugby; second – but seemingly less of a pressing issue – is the physical toll of unrelenting biff.

Before you could say ‘rugby is driving itself underground’ along came the bizarre prospect of Rugby 12s. On the face of it this barely warrants examination, given the lack of detail around its launch, but the timing alone – wedged in between the woeful hangover of the Lions series and the start of a new season – makes us pause for thought.

Yes, it’s not that long since we were told Rugby X was going to sex up our lives. It was a 5 v 5 variation on a Sevens theme, played on a quarter-sized pitch. If it is still alive its heartbeat is undetectable. Interestingly, it had the support of World Rugby, which Rugby 12s does not.

This latest presentation is planned to involve the world’s top players coming together over three weekends at the start of a season in a game where teams have six forwards and six backs. If that seems crazy then think of the wedge that might suddenly unlock the availability door. But also consider the motivation behind the whole operation. Eh yes, earning some corn is at its heart, but crucially it’s the recognition that rugby needs something to make it more attractive, more saleable. It might take another punt by a different consortium with a different model to actually get some traction, but this is game on.

Recognising the sterility in which the game finds itself is one thing. Fixing it while addressing the most critical threat – safety – is another. Rugby 12s is scant on detail of how the game would be played beyond it having more space and fewer stoppages. Without addressing either the tackle or the breakdown, it doesn’t alleviate the existential threat to the game.

That’s a longer play, one World Rugby knows is coming but doesn’t know how to get there. So when the latest incarnation of Celtic Rugby/PRO Rugby kicks off next weekend fans will be taking samples to see if this is something they can get behind. They don’t want an extension of the Springboks versus the Lions. Neither do they want a landslide.

When PRO12 went to PRO14 four years ago, the atmosphere at the launch had an unreal vibe. The new boys – South Africa’s Kings and Cheetahs – came across like new lads at school: wide-eyed and well dressed but a bit nervous. After a few weeks of pounding in wet weather, on heavy pitches, it was clear it just wasn’t going to work. South Africa brought cash but little quality.

So antennae will be fully extended next Saturday night for signs of discomfort for the Sharks in Thomond Park and the Bulls in the Aviva. Both South African sides are on Irish soil now, but it’s understood the Sharks arrived in Dublin still trying to fill in some basic details like where they were going to train, and if they could get the facilities gratis. It’s hard to fathom how this box would be unticked so late in the day.

Munster will be highly charged and desperate to make a positive statement. If their opponents are struggling to finish a sentence it will be the equivalent of running out of beer before the party starts.

In this country the primary interest is in whether or not Johann van Graan’s squad can finally make some headway, followed by Leinster’s bid to get back to being a dominant force in Europe, rather than a respected one. Recruitment is the window to the soul on that one, supplemented by what’s being promoted from within.

In Munster’s case the return of Simon Zebo is good for business, even if Andy Farrell has left him out of the 50-man Ireland squad he announced last week.

We’d be more interested, however, in what’s happening in the front row. Of four tight-heads, Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa are still way short of the game time they need to progress. Meantime, Munster have just signed an Ireland qualified hooker, Declan Moore, who was in the Rebels squad last year without making the grade. Could that gap not have been filled a little closer to home?

Leinster meantime are mob-handed at tight-head, with five senior players, the newest of whom is All Black Michael Ala’alatoa. Loose-head looks nothing like as healthy. For the most intriguing news from Leinster, you have to drill down below Academy level, where they failed to secure the services of Lucas Berti Newman, a star in the Newbridge College side before Covid hit. This kid is an outrageous midfield talent who would have loved a spot in the Leinster Academy. Nothing doing. Pat Lam signed him last week on a three-year deal with Bristol.

Along with Karl Martin in Montpellier and Seán O’Brien in Exeter, via Connacht, that’s three young centres from Ireland’s most productive province who have taken a train or a boat somewhere else. If you were tasked with constantly developing lads who can change games you’d be concerned about this.

And if you were in Connacht you’d be concerned about the challenge posed by the newly-arrived South Africans for this United Rugby Championship. This is a running start for promoted coaches Peter Wilkins, Mossy Lawler and Colm Tucker. Surely the greatest issues for head coach Andy Friend, however, are consistency at 10 and keeping Abraham Papali’i on the field.

As summer turned into autumn you looked at Ulster and wondered why they hadn’t filled the hole left by Marcell Coetzee, whose departure was flagged long ago. The South African could write the book on ball-carrying number eights. His only gear was forward. There might have been the occasional stall but the engine never cut out.

The prospect of Leone Nakarawa – a remarkably skilful ball-player – filling the gap always looked remote, given his recent history with being where he was needed at the right time. Sure enough, the deal collapsed.

Then, just before the curtain goes up, the theatre announcer calls for hush to declare a late change in the cast: Duane Vermeulen will be making an appearance in the second act. He has enough cred and recognition factor simply to be known around the rugby world as Duane. At his best he was a beast. He’s 35 and has had to battle through a fair few setbacks, almost getting his foot in the door of the series against the Lions.

He featured for South Africa yesterday in Brisbane where, for whatever reason, they have won just once in the last 28 years. Until getting a ding, Duane was solid in a team with a lot of loose bits falling off. Is solid what Ulster need?

If Dan McFarland’s men are searching for a missing link, then so is rugby. You wouldn’t want to put too much pressure on a competition that is forever changing its clothes, but really this URC needs to look smart from the moment it steps onto the catwalk. And stay that way.

URC FIXTURES

(All games on Premier Sports, Irish broadcasters named below)

Friday, Sept 24

Zebre v Lions, 5:35; Ulster v Glasgow Warriors, 7:35; Cardiff v Connacht, 7.35, TG4.

Saturday, Sept 25

Benetton v Stormers, 1.0; Leinster v Bulls, 5.15, TG4; Munster v Sharks, 7.35; RTÉ;