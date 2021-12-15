Neve Jones to join growing number of Irish internationals abroad

Ireland's Neve Jones looks set to join the growing list of internationals playing in England with Gloucester-Hartbury interested in signing the hooker.

A host of Greg McWilliams' side already ply their trade in the Premiers XVs, while prop Linda Djougang plays in France, and the Malone and Ulster No 2 is expected to join their number.

Jones has won six caps for Ireland, starting in the recent win over Japan.

Although the money in England is nothing to write home about, players are voting with their feet by joining a league that is growing in popularity and now being broadcast on live national television after the BBC picked up the rights to show one game per round, free-to-air for the rest of the season.

She follows Nicola Fryday who signed for Exeter Chiefs recently and joins Ireland back-row Anna Caplice at the club who are currently sixth in the Premier XVs with three wins from eight games.

Jones leaves a struggling Malone side who are currently eighth in the Energia All-Ireland League and who will play in a round robin competition with the teams ranked fifth to 10th for the rest of the season.

The closing stages of the AIL have been brought forward to avoid a clash with the Six Nations with the final taking place on Sunday March 20. The Cup and Shield finals will take place on the same day.

The IRFU met with clubs on Wednesday night to reveal the post-Christmas schedule that will see Railway Union, UL Bohemians, Blackrock College and Old Belvedere play each other home and away to establish the semi-final line-up, before facing each other again in the round robin.

The other six clubs will play for a Shield and Cup.

New Ireland coach Greg McWilliams told IrishRugby.ie that he's looking forward to the action ahead of his side's Six Nations kick-off in April.

“It is just so important that our international players get the opportunity to play regular, competitive rugby and the Energia All-Ireland League is a great vehicle for that,” he said.

“Players need game time and competitive ball-in-play cycles to develop capacity to play the game with an intensity, being able to withstand worst case game scenarios.

"It’s been great to work with Anthony Eddy on the release of international players and I’m looking forward to working with clubs to prepare our current players and provide opportunities for emerging talent to feature in the next Rugby World Cup cycle.”

“Personally, I am looking forward to AIL finals day, with the best players playing at the same venue, creating a showpiece we all want to see.”

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division 2021/22

Final Standings, Energia All-Ireland League Regular Season 2021/22:

1st: Railway Union; 2nd: UL Bohemian; 3rd: Blackrock College; 4th: Old Belvedere; 5th: Galwegians; 6th: Suttonians; 7th: Cooke; 8th: Malone; 9th: Ballincollig; 10th: Wicklow.

Saturday January 8, 2022

Energia All-Ireland Cup Quarter Finals: Queen’s University v Galwegians; Railway Union v Blackrock College; UL Bohemian v Cooke; Wicklow v Ballincollig.

Energia All-Ireland Shield Quarter Finals: Cavan v OLBC; Malone v Tipperary.

Saturday January 15

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Top Four Round 1: Blackrock College v Old Belvedere; Railway Union v UL Bohemian.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Conference Round 1: Cooke v Suttonians; Malone v Ballincollig; Wicklow v Galwegians.

Saturday January 22

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Top Four Round 2: Railway Union v Blackrock College; UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Conference Round 2: Galwegians v Cooke; Suttonians v Malone; Wicklow v Ballincollig.

Saturday January 29

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Top Four Round 3: Railway Union v Old Belvedere; UL Bohemian v Blackrock College.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Conference Round 3: Ballincollig v Cooke; Malone v Wicklow; Suttonians v Galwegians.

Saturday February 12

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Top Four Round 4: Old Belvedere v Blackrock College; UL Bohemian v Railway Union.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Conference Round 4: Cooke v Wicklow; Galwegians v Malone; Ballincollig v Suttonians.

Saturday February 19

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Top Four Round 5: Blackrock College v Railway Union; Old Belvedere v UL Bohemian.

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Conference Round 5: Galwegians v Ballincollig; Malone v Cooke; Wicklow v Suttonians.

Saturday February 26

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division Finals: Final; 3rd/4th Place Playoff; Conference Final; 3rd/4th Conference Playoff; 5th/6th Conference Playoff.

Saturday March 5

Energia All-Ireland Cup Semi-Finals: Cup Semi-Final; Plate Semi-Final; Shield Semi-Final.

Sunday March 20

Energia All-Ireland Finals: Cup Final; Plate Final; Shield Final.