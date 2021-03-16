Neil Francis on CJ Stander retirement: ‘I think the Lions or Bulls could get his services’

CJ Stander is set to retire from Ireland and Munster duty at the end of the season. Image credit: Sportsfile.

CJ Stander may have announced his retirement from rugby but Neil Francis thinks that we could see him on the pitch again - representing a South African franchise.

The big back row shocked Irish rugby on Tuesday by announcing his retirement from Ireland and Munster duty, stating that he wished to return home to South Africa, where his wife and daughter have been based during the recent lockdown.

Stander has been an Ireland regular since making his debut in 2016, having qualified to wear the green jersey through the residency rule.

South African franchises such as the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers are set to compete against the Irish provinces in the Rainbow Cup later this season, and speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Francis said that he thinks that Stander, who turns 31 next month, could be on one of their rosters sooner rather than later.

"If he has a contract with the Lions or the Bulls, I think his loss will be ten times worse," Francis said.

"A lot of thought went into his statement, and it was a fairly genuine thank you to the nation. Then you have to start asking questions about the timing of it and a number of things.

"He is 31 next month. Has his body collapsed? I don't think it has. He looks to me to be in good condition.

"I'm only speculating here, but I think the Lions or the Bulls could get his services."

Stander will depart Irish rugby as the most successful project player, but Francis says that his decision to return to South Africa once again puts the controversial rule under the microscope.

"If CJ Stander has 50 caps, how many of those would Jack Conan have got if he hadn't become a project player?," Francis asked.

"They have amended the legislation but this is the flipside to having guys who arrive on our shores and become very influential players until they decide to go back to their homeland."

