Neil Francis: 'Munster must ask themselves two hard questions after curious decision costs them dearly'

They are the questions that have to be asked. Munster were brave and very clever too, but once again, when they are missing three or four of their quality players, it shows. It might not show until maybe the last few minutes but eventually it will come to the fore.

It took 75 minutes before everybody realised what we knew to be true. With the score at 15-6 to Saracens and Munster typically doing well to be in that position, we were looking for people to do the thinking. Owen Farrell had nudged JJ Hanrahan slightly late as the ball went along the line. It was a bit of a 'snowflakey' call but it was good for sport. What would Munster do? Hanrahan picked himself up off the floor and Munster had a penalty on the 15-metre line about 35 metres out.

So let’s do the maths here: if the penalty was converted it would mean a crucial bonus point if the match finished at 15-9. At all stages get the losing bonus point in the bag, then Saracens have to kick off to you and Munster would have the luxury of five minutes of keep-ball — something they have managed to do throughout the years.

The team in red looked unlikely to score a try and you guessed that Saracens would be pragmatic and cynical enough to hold them out. So get your three points and your losing bonus point.

The decision was made on the field and CJ Stander made the call. It was a brave and hopeful decision, but where was the pragmatism when it was required?

You have to temper this with the personnel that you have on the field. Hanrahan at this stage had retreated back into his shell. If it was Ronan O’Gara he would have gone to Stander and said 'I’ll take this' and he would have got it.

Hanrahan, no fault of his own, does not have that personality and even though he wasn’t far from the huddle, he never ventured forward to grab this vital moment by the scruff of the neck and that was why Munster came away empty-handed. Munster opted for the kick to touch and the lineout maul and seconds later they got turned over.

Throughout the game there was a separate battle on the pitch to see who would be the Duke of Earl. Keith Earls, Munster’s iconic winger or Ben Earl, Saracens openside tyro? In one cameo, as Earls travelled down the wing, he realised he had run out of space and got his chip away just in the nick of time. Earl was probably a little unlucky to be penalised for a late tackle. Hanrahan lined up the shot and snatched at it, but the ball sailed over and at 6-3, Munster could dream of a lot more than just a losing bonus point.

Eight minutes later came the melee on the sideline. If Jamie George had been a snowflake, he could have spent many hours on his therapist’s couch after being 'fat shamed'. In the traditional manner, George appears to have taken umbrage at a comment and there was a 'clear the bench' moment, which spilled over the barriers and nearly into the beginnings of the stand.

This sort of a scenario is manna from heaven for Munster. Nobody backed down and it ended 90 seconds later with a penalty awarded to Munster. If scored, that’s 9-3 up with 30 minutes to go and they would be talking about this for a long time down south. Hanrahan snatched at it again and the ball sailed a metre wide. Munster were singularly unable to rubberstamp a moment where traditionally they kick on. The match kicked off, the tempo increased, and Munster were found wanting.

Let’s go back to the Racing game at Thomond and that missed drop goal at the death. Have you ever visualised when you were on the 18th tee where you were going to send your ball? If you want to send the ball you have got to keep your head down and when Hanrahan missed that dropped goal his head was looking up instead of down and he never followed through. It was as bad a miss at a clutch moment that I’ve seen, particularly given where it took place.

Hanrahan has come back for Munster. There is no question that he is a talented player. His passing, in particular, has been excellent and his game management has improved. He has pace and he knows how to put his runners away, but what he lacks is temperament, particularly in the big games when his forwards present him with the opportunity to put Munster in a position of advantage.

Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal are far superior players to Hanrahan, but with both of them injured Munster had to go with their third choice. They must now take a view on their two better outhalves. The fear is Bleyendaal may never be physically right and you will only get so many games out of him. He would have got that kick and he would have called for that ball to get the losing bonus point, but he is consistently injured and that is a major problem for Munster.

Carbery’s injury is also problematic. He has been dreadfully unlucky but it just seems to follow him around. Munster need him back urgently.

The bottom line is that the mathematics look stark. Munster have to go to Racing in January and the probability of picking anything up at La Defense is slim. They can easily get a bonus point against the lamentable Ospreys in Thomond in the final game, but 17 points is not good enough.

Saracens, if they are bothered, will get a bonus point against Ospreys in January and will fancy themselves to beat Racing at the Allianz, leaving them on a probable 19. That’s only a two-point difference but these pool stages are all about slotting those last minute drop goals and picking up those improbable losing bonus points. Something that Munster used be pretty good at.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors