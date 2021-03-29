‘My professional career has been unconventional’ – Ian McKinley announces retirement from rugby at 31

Former Leinster and Italy out-half Ian McKinley has called time on his career for a second time, but crucially, on this occasion he has done so on his own terms.

McKinley ended his four-year stay with Benetton last year before moving back to Ireland with his wife, and while the Dubliner had been keeping his options open, he has now decided to retire from all levels of the game.

The 31-year old came through the Leinster Academy and made six senior appearances for his home province before he suffered a horrific injury during an All-Ireland League game in 2011, when his retina detached, which subsequently caused McKinley to lose sight in his left eye.

Forced into retirement at the age of 21, McKinley battled back from the life-changing injury and campaigned for the use of specially-made protective goggles.

After initially moving to Italy to work as a coach, McKinley relaunched his playing career and quickly moved his way up the ranks until he landed a deal with Benetton.

A nine times capped former Ireland U-20 international, McKinley qualified to play for Italy based on World Rugby's three-year residency rules.

He capped a remarkable comeback by making his Italy debut against Fiji in 2017. McKinley went on to win eight caps for his adopted nation, including featuring three times against Ireland.

Since returning home, McKinley had been working in the All-Ireland League as backs coach with Rainey Old Boys in the north, before domestic rugby was ground to a halt.

McKinley has a bright future ahead of him as a coach if he chooses to go down that route, as he brings the curtain down on his playing career, having left a hugely important legacy on the sport.

Ian McKinley statement:

“Today, aged 31, I officially announce my second retirement from playing rugby at all levels of the game.

"My professional career has been unconventional.

"10 years ago, I was forced aged 21 to announce my retirement from Leinster and Ireland U20s, when my left eyeball was perforated and my retina detached, following a rugby injury.

"It was very hard to accept this decision.

"I moved to Udine in Italy to coach rugby. After three years an opportunity arose to become the first player in the world to use Rugby Goggles and play with protection for my good eye. This return led to a global campaign seeking access to play at the highest levels of rugby, albeit as a visually impaired, professional out-half.

"By helping to bring into law the worldwide use of Rugby Goggles, it has been an incredible joy to see thousands of other visually impaired players enabled to play rugby. This will always give me an enormous sense of achievement and pride.

"Following the Barbarians, Pro14, Champions Cup, Six Nations and International campaigns, today I get to finish my playing career again, but happily this time on my own terms.

"I want to sincerely thank all the teams, coaches and staff from school to international level that I have been a part of. I am deeply indebted to teams in Ireland such as St Columba's College, UCD, St Mary's College, Leinster Rugby and Ireland underage teams who nurtured and developed my early career. I am also particularly grateful to those in Italy who gave me a second chance - Leonorso, Viadana, Zebre, Benetton and of course the Italian national team.

"I also want to thank the rugby community in Ireland and Italy especially, who have been incredibly supportive in my playing journey from beginning to end. And to the teammates who have become friends for life.

"But mostly I’d like to thank my amazing wife, family and friends who have lifted me up in my darkest days and have supported me unconditionally throughout my playing career.

"I look forward to what the future holds.”

