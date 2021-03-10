‘My body is feeling great’ – Leinster veteran Devin Toner looking to play on next season

Devin Toner is hoping to play on into next season as he closes in on the record for most Leinster appearances. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Veteran second row Devin Toner says he feels he can play on for two more seasons as he closes in on the record for most Leinster appearances.

Last Friday night against Ulster was Toner's 259th Leinster cap, and he is now just two behind Gordon D'Arcy's all-time record of 261.

The Meath man made his debut against Borders in January 2006 on the same day as Johnny Sexton, and is hoping to add more medals to an illustrious career in what is his 16th Leinster season.

Speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Toner said that although his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, the former Ireland international, who will turn 35 in the summer, has his sights set on either continuing with his home province, or moving abroad to close out his career.

"My contract is up for renewal at the end of the season and I am currently still in negotiations," Toner said.

"I can tell you that my body is feeling great and I feel like I've got about two more years left. I would never say never [to going abroad]. It might be the last chance I get to play somewhere else. Again, I haven't made any decisions yet. Whatever decision is made, it will be later on in the season."

Toner also discussed the disappointment of being left out of the Ireland squad for the 2019 World Cup. Despite being the most-capped player under Joe Schmidt during the previous four years, Toner was controversially omitted from the travelling party in favour of Munster's South African lock Jean Kleyn.

Toner said that he hasn't spoken to Schmidt since that fateful phone call and that over 18 months on, the omission still hurts.

"No, I haven't talked to him since," Toner said.

"It probably still stings a little bit in terms of the disappointment and how it came about and how it ended. I didn't think there was a chance that I wouldn't go, and then when I saw the name come up on the phone, it was 'oh god'."

However, despite Schmidt dropping him for the tournament in Japan, Toner acknowledges the huge impact that the Kiwi coach had on his development.

"Joe really loved dependability," Toner said.

"I was dependable. I was going to secure lineout ball, I was going to secure the kick offs. I was safe hands for him that I would deliver that for him and it worked out very well for me. I think he improved everyone that was under him. He was a fantastic coach."

