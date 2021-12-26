| 8.5°C Dublin

My 2021 review - Leinster remain dominant force but other provinces can bloom again

Bernard Jackman

Hopefully an empty Aviva Stadium won't become the norm again. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Hopefully an empty Aviva Stadium won't become the norm again. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

This has been an eventful and very difficult year for rugby, like most other sports, and despite getting back to some level of normality with the opening rounds of the URC and the November internationals played in front of supporters, it was, unfortunately, a false dawn.

Today’s traditional festive fixture between Munster and Leinster was hit by a Covid outbreak, and any game played in the Republic of Ireland is now subject to a maximum attendance of 5,000, so things may get worse again before they get better.

