My 2021 review - Leinster remain dominant force but other provinces can bloom again

This has been an eventful and very difficult year for rugby, like most other sports, and despite getting back to some level of normality with the opening rounds of the URC and the November internationals played in front of supporters, it was, unfortunately, a false dawn.

Today’s traditional festive fixture between Munster and Leinster was hit by a Covid outbreak, and any game played in the Republic of Ireland is now subject to a maximum attendance of 5,000, so things may get worse again before they get better.

At domestic level, both in clubs and schools’ rugby, there have been some matches postponed or cancelled, but, credit to all involved, the sport is back up and running for the most part.

For the professional game, it was no surprise to hear Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam warn last week that another lockdown could drive some English clubs out of business. He said people assume the Bears have no financial worries because they are owned by billionaire Steve Lansdown. However, Lansdown has already sunk £80m into Bristol rugby and even men with very deep pockets eventually shout enough is enough.

The Welsh regions are also deeply frustrated with the decision by the Welsh Government that all sporting events must be played behind closed doors. Yet, nightclubs in Wales are packed out and open until 3.0am, in another of those decisions that makes sense only to those who came up with it. The four Welsh regions only remain in business because the WRU took out a £20m short-term loan last year to pay wages and now that must be paid back. Now the regions are seeing the only games of the season that draw in a decent crowd in Welsh rugby outside of the national team becoming loss-makers.

The Welsh Rugby Union decided to invest the money they received from the CVC stake in the Six Nations into building a hotel and a roof-walk for tourists at the Millennium Stadium. Both investments should provide income down the road, but who knows where the professional game in Wales will be by then.

On the field, Leinster won two trophies but fell short against Saracens and La Rochelle in the two Champions Cup competitions. In both games, Leinster struggled with the power and physicality of their opponents but look to have addressed that with Andrew Porter moving to loosehead, the signing of Michael Ala’alatoa, the emergence of two powerful hookers in Kelleher and Sheehan and Ryan Baird becoming a starter rather than an impact player off the bench.

Leinster are, rightly, one of the favourites for the Champions Cup, but if they don’t get to replay the Montpellier game, they could get a nasty away draw in the quarter-final, or even miss out altogether if they were to have another match cancelled due to Covid. Regardless of what happens in the Champions Cup this season, Leinster are still the standard-bearers for Irish rugby and, as we saw against the All Blacks, they are now providing the foundations for the national team, too.

Munster have some big decisions to make as they look to replace two of their coaches, and, possibly, a third. They also seem set to lose their two World Cup winners who are both off contract. That, obviously, will free up some budget, but there are not many profiles like de Allende or Snyman on the market this summer and their best way forward may be to fast track some of the younger players who have been impressive in the limited opportunities that we have got to see them.

They will look back with regret at letting a golden opportunity to win a trophy in the end-of-season Rainbow Cup slip by, but are two from two in Europe and, on their day, can mix it with most. I can’t see them winning silverware if they continue with the conservative style of play they used against Castres in Limerick last week. The Springboks can win playing this way as they have a monster forward pack with another on the bench just as good. Munster have yet to show that their pack can put the squeeze on the best in Europe.

Connacht have become the neutral’s team and are a credit to themselves and their management and fans. Despite losing last weekend in Leicester, they died with their boots on, and Jack Carty is doing his level best to dispel the negative narrative that he is inconsistent with excellent performances week in, week out.

The worry for Connacht is losing Sammy Arnold to Brive and Ultan Dillane to La Rochelle. When you consider they lost another Irish international lock in Quinn Roux last summer, Dillane’s departure is a huge blow. Having spent five years in France, I admire both players’ decision to go and experience the Top 14, as it’s a great league. They are shrewd recruits by Jeremy Davidson and Ronan O’Gara and will add value to their squads.

The two players both must feel they are not likely to feature much in the Irish team any more and, therefore, the option to leave becomes easier. If I was a foreign club looking to recruit Irish players, this is the target group I would go for. The current Irish internationals are out of reach.

Andy Friend will do what he has been doing for the last four seasons and go to the market and try and find hidden gems or rough diamonds to replace them. In the vast majority of cases, Connacht get these recruits spot on — however, one that got away from them was Abraham Papali’i, who is, apparently, on his way to Brive, too. Papali’i coming from a semi pro-environment and having had more experience in rugby league than union was always going to be a punt, and given his lack of game time and discipline issues when he does play, it’s hard to argue that he is a loss.

That said, I feel Connacht still need someone with his profile to add to their current back-row options. Even though Connacht want to go around teams, having a big explosive ball carrier like Papali’i is crucial when you need to go through the opposition defence.

Ulster are going well under Dan McFarland again and along with the inspired signing of Duane Vermeulen were able to tie down Marty Moore, Billy Burns, Jordie Murphy, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume on long-term deals. Hume, playing 13, has been outstanding over the last month and is now pushing Ringrose, Aki, Henshaw and Farrell. Ulster have excellent backs, but there is still that nagging doubt and question mark about their front five when it comes to the crunch. There is huge pressure on Iain Henderson, and his ability to get an injury-free run could be the game-changer for Ulster.

Andy Farrell and his coaching staff will be heading into the spring in an optimistic mood. The quality of rugby that Ireland played in November was outstanding. It was not just pleasing on the eye, but also highly effective and particularly from an attacking point of view. Now that we have revealed our hand, it will be fascinating to see how Steve Tandy, Gethin Jenkins and Shaun Edwards and Co try and stop it and what else Mike Catt has up his sleeve.

One of the main reasons our attack has been so good has been the speed and quality of our ruck ball, which is credit to Paul O’Connell. Jamison Gibson-Park also really suits this high-tempo game plan, and it was interesting to see David Nucifora award Conor Murray a new two-year central contract this week.

Normally, the Union try and have only one central contract per position, so Nucifora or Farrell must believe he will regain the starting 9 shirt. Murray was a world class scrum-half, but his strengths were suited to a different type of game plan. He has yet to show that he is as good as Gibson-Park, Craig Casey and others at playing at speed, and the fact that Munster are playing an older-fashioned game means we will only see if he can with Ireland for now, which, of course, is far from ideal.

The lack of development in the women’s game is a massive hospital pass for the new IRFU CEO Kevin Potts to have to catch in his first month. But catch it he must, and the women’s game needs to set up for success and no more reviews.

A Covid-affected Ireland under 20s lost in Belfield last weekend to their Italian counterparts. It was only a friendly, but last year’s crop were not a vintage generation either and it’s important that our system continue to produce quality players who can replace the likes of Ultan Dillane and Sammy Arnold.