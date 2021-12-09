Munster's coach Van Graan coy on future as fresh Covid-19 cases revealed

Johann van Graan remained coy on his Munster future last night, as he honed in on Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener with Wasps.

The head coach’s contract expires at the end of this season – and there is mounting speculation that he could join Stephen Larkham out the door, with Bath strongly linked with his signature.

However, the former Springboks assistant was tight-lipped on his intentions yesterday.

“In terms of my own future, as I’ve stated earlier in the season, I’m never going to get into any contract discussions or speculation over the media – so until there’s a decision about my future, I’m not going to speculate anything,” he said.

His main focus is on preparing for Wasps from the hotel room where he is doing his quarantine.

Read More

As well as the 14 members who tested positive for Covid-19 and remained in South Africa – some of whom began returning last night and must serve the 10-day quarantine period – Munster have also discovered a number of cases among the 34 who flew home last week.

Those who have completed their isolation in time to travel could be included in the squad for Wasps, but the majority will be drawn from the squad of internationals and youngsters preparing under Ian Costello.

Speaking from a hotel room, where he is isolating after the province’s ill-fated trip to South Africa, Van Graan confirmed that a number of players will make their senior debut for the province at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

“The only thing that I can guarantee is that you are certainly going to see some players making their debuts on Sunday that have never played for Munster before,” he said.