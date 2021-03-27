Munster winger Darren Sweetnam to join La Rochelle on three-month deal

Munster winger Darren Sweetnam has joined La Rochelle on a three-month deal until the end of the season.

The former Cork hurler has fallen out of favour this season, starting just six games, but he will hope to find form as he links up with Ronan O'Gara in the French Top 14.

An Ireland international, Sweetnam won three caps under Joe Schmidt in 2017 and 2018, while he's played 92 times for his home province.

Given Sweetnam is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to be offered a new deal, he is expected to move on, this will be a crucial window as he gets a chance to show his wares.

O'Gara's side are flying high in second in the league, while they're competing on two fronts as they take on Gloucester in the last 16 next weekend.

Munster have also yet to offer loosehead prop James Cronin a new deal and the Corkman could follow Sweetnam and JJ Hanrahan to France.

Out-half Hanrahan was also not offered a renewal and his move to Clermont Auvergne was all but confirmed by the French club's coach Franck Azema today.

"I don’t know if it’s a done deal but it’s a big coup. He’s a very experienced player at the top level," he said.

Online Editors