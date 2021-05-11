Munster trio set for Ireland debut as men’s and women’s squads announced for International Rugby 7s tournament

Munster trio Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen and Conor Phillips have been included in the Ireland sevens squad for the first time ahead of this weekend's International Rugby 7s tournament at St George's Park.

Crowley, who had been expected to feature for Munster in the Rainbow Cup has instead been training with the sevens squad, while so too has Kendellen, who was expected to be involved with the Ireland U-20s setup.

Billy Dardis will once again captain the 16-strong squad, which also includes Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Aaron O'Sullivan and Hugo Lennox, who have all featured for Ireland on the World Series.

Ulster flyer Aaron Sexton is also part of the group, who will face Great Britain and the USA ,as Ireland build up to next month's final Olympic qualifier in Monaco.

Ireland have been paired in Pool A alongside Samoa, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico, as Anthony Eddy‘s side bid to book their ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the women's squad has also been named for this weekend's tournament, with Lucy Mulhall skippering the side.

Having recently featured in the Six Nations, Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Grace Moore, Brittany Hogan and Emily Lane are all included, while Méabh Deely, Aoibheann Reilly and Kate Farrell McCabe, who have all come through the IRFU Women's Development Pathway, will hope to impress further on the international stage.

Commenting ahead of the tournament, Eddy said: "We are really looking forward to getting back to international competition and actually play some matches.

"This tournament provides a great opportunity to build towards the summer ahead and it is great preparation for the Men's team leading into Monaco and the Olympic Repechage Tournament in June. Both our Men's and Women's teams will be exposed to some quality opposition throughout the tournament and the competition should be intense.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity and thankful for all the work that has taken place behind the scenes to allow us to participate in the tournament."

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Alex Kendellen (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Gavin Mullin (UCD)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(Captain)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)

Rory Scholes (Irish Sevens)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Duran Krummeck (Irish Sevens)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)



Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(Captain)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock/Connacht)