Munster to face world champions South Africa this November with Páirc Uí Chaoimh in line to host game

Munster have confirmed they will host a midweek November clash with reigning World Cup champions South Africa.

It will be the first time the Reds have hosted a touring side in six years and will be a part of the Springbok’s Autumn Nations Series which will see them face Ireland, France, Italy, and England as well as Munster and the Bristol Bears in midweek clashes for the South African ‘Select XV’.

The fixture is set to be played on Thursday the 10th of November, and while a venue has not yet been confirmed it is reported that Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh is in line to host the game.

Munster last faced a South African touring side in 1970, a game that finished 25-9 to the visitors, and the Springboks had previously claimed narrow wins in 1951 and 1960.

“We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen,” Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said.

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.”

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber, who served as a member of Munster’s coaching staff with Rassie Erasmus between 2016 and 2017, was pleased with the announcement.

“Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year.

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.”