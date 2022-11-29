Munster sweat over Jack Crowley’s fitness ahead of crucial period

Ireland out-half Jack Crowley could be set for a spell on the sidelines after he picked up a lower leg/calf injury during Munster’s win over Connacht last weekend.

Crowley had a scan yesterday, the results of which have yet to be confirmed.

Munster will hold their weekly press conference this afternoon, when an update on Crowley’s fitness is expected.

The 22-year-old is a doubt for Friday night's trip to Edinburgh, as is Mike Haley, after he failed a HIA on Saturday night. The full-back has entered the graded return-to-play protocols.

Peter O’Mahony passed his HIA but was removed due to a facial/blood injury. The captain will, however, return to training this week.

Munster are already without a host of players for what is a crucial period, as Conor Murray (groin), Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Andrew Conway (knee) and Keynan Knox (knee) all remain sidelined.

In more positive news, Keith Earls is available for selection again, which will come as a timely boost ahead of the start of the Heineken Champions Cup next week.