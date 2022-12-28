Munster set to be without key Ireland stars for Ulster derby due to player management protocols

Munster are set to be without a number of key players for the New Year’s Day trip to face Ulster with the province’s Ireland internationals set to be rotated over the coming weeks.

Key men such as Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley have featured throughout Munster’s recent block of five matches, which included their opening two European fixtures against Toulouse and Northampton.

With Ireland internationals only allowed play a certain number of matches ahead of the Six Nations, head coach Graham Rowntree will be forced to mix and match, with a URC game against Ulster on Sunday followed by a home league clash with the Lions on Friday week before Munster’s final two European pool games.

Munster can’t afford another derby defeat, with the loss to Leinster in Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day leaving the province in 11th place in the URC, three spots outside the playoff places.

Munster are set to name their team for Ulster at Friday lunchtime, and while it isn’t yet clear which internationals will be rested, the province confirmed that their Ireland stars will be ‘rotated’ over the coming weeks, while a few other players have already been ruled out.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron failed a HIA and will miss the Ulster game, while Jean Kleyn has been sent for a scan after injuring his knee against Leinster. On a positive note, Mike Haley is back in full training and is in contention to face Ulster.

Jeremy Loughman (thigh), John Hodnett (thigh), Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee) and Keynan Knox (knee) are continuing their recovery from injury.