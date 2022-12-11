‘You’ve got to deal with their power’ – Munster coach Graham Rowntree laments loss and targets Northampton response

MUNSTER coach Graham Rowntree says his team need to get better at dealing with the power surge Toulouse brought to Thomond Park if they want to get better. The 2021 Heineken Champions Cup winners came away from Limerick with an impressive win in freezing fog, eking their way home on the back of their excellent defence and ability to take their chances when they presented themselves.

Joey Carbery’s late penalty earned Munster a losing bonus point that could prove crucial at the end of the pool stages and, while he saw some good things in how his team played, Rowntree wants them to learn this lesson.

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” he said.

"It was tight. Poor conditions. We did lots of good things, particularly with ball in hand, but again it comes down to access, giving them access to our five metre line, they scored two tries from us doing that.

"We’ve got to do that better. And conversely, we’ve got to be better and more clinical when we get on their five-metre line and we get our maul opportunities. That’s the game when you play against huge teams like this.

"They’re top of the French league for a reason. You play huge teams like this, you’ve got to deal with their power. As much as you're holding onto the ball and we’re looking good in attack – and we are – you’ve got to deal with their power. That’s what we didn’t do.”

The coach is now targeting a response as Munster travel to England to face Northampton Saints next week.

“We just have to keep working on it,” he said.

"I said to the lads in there, nothing changes. We’ve just got to get better and keep working on what we’re doing.

“We’ve got a huge game next week now, we got out of this with a bonus point, that wasn’t the intention before the game but we got a bonus point and we’ll go to Northampton next week, have a good week, review this, lick our wounds and we’ll keep driving forward.”

No 8 Gavin Coombes refused to blame the tough conditions for Munster’s loss.

“If you look at it we actually played the gameplan that we’ve been applying all season,” the Corkman said.

"At times our attack was very good and it was one mistake and we’re turning the ball over and they’ve players that are going to go and take advantage of that and put you back in your own ‘22.

“So I don’t think the conditions had too much of an impact on the way we attacked. I feel like we created opportunities, we just had to be better at taking them.

"They were tough.

"Obviously, for a back three in the fog, it’s tough to see the ball.

"But, it just goes back to our mistakes, giving them access. No matter what the weather conditions are, if you do that teams like Toulouse are going to punish you.

“As Wig (Rowntree) was saying, we need to go out and improve on that during the week and bring it into next week.”