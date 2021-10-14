Why Munster won’t rip up script despite RG Snyman blow

Munster have had to get used to not having RG Snyman available since he first arrived in Limerick last year, but there is no doubt that a large part of this season’s ambitions rested on the South African’s broad shoulders.

For all that Snyman’s absence will be sorely felt over the coming months, particularly when it comes to the business end of the season, Munster are determined to not rip up the script in light of what is a huge blow.

Countless hours, on and off the training pitch, have gone into working on the evolution of the game-plan and despite Snyman having been a central part of that, it is now up to others to help fill the void.