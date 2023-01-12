What time, what TV channel and everything else you need to know about Munster vs Northampton

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree during a squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Munster host Northampton Saints on Saturday in round three of the Champions Cup.

The Irish province ran out 17-6 winners when the sides met at Franklin’s Gardens last month, and have won five of their previous seven meetings. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Thomond Park in Limerick with a 3.15pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ2 with coverage starting at 2:30pm, while BT Sport will begin their coverage at 3pm.

What’s the team news?

The hosts are without RG Synman, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern, Fineen Wycherley and Kiran McDonald, who all miss out through injury.

Northampton’s Courtney Lawes misses out with a glute injury.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Rúaidhrí O'Connor spoke to Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy, after the province invited the media to attend a training session ahead of Saturday’s game. Leamy believes the pace of their training sessions has been crucial to them grinding out wins recently, but added they have more to go.

Elsewhere, Brendan Fanning took a look at the state of play among the Irish sides in Europe ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracy to discuss all the latest rugby news and preview this weekend’s Champions Cup games.

What are the odds?

Munster are overwhelming favourites at 1/25 with Northampton at 11/1. The draw is 50/1.

What are the teams saying?

“The jigsaw is starting to come together. We just had to keep the faith. The last few weeks they’ve been fantastic,” said Munster coach Denis Leamy, with the province winning four of their last six games.

“It’s not a daunting test. I would say it’s really exciting. It’s one of the best places to go and play rugby in Europe from what I’ve been told,” said Northampton Saints lock Alex Coles.