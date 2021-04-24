'What makes Munster special is the  community' - Meet the Springbok World Cup winner who made Limerick his home

We are used to our visiting professional rugby players heading for home once their time on the pitch is up, so when UL Bohemians announced their coaching ticket for last season and included BJ Botha on the list it was a little bit of a surprise.

Here was a 25-times capped Springbok with a World Cup medal in his back pocket and 18-and-a-half years of professional rugby under his belt on board to coach the forwards at the Energia League Division 2A club alongside his old team-mate Cathal Sheridan.

It’s a shame the players haven’t had much of a chance to work with him as a result of Covid-19, but it’s not like Botha is going anywhere soon.

While he has big ambitions in the world of coaching, he is willing to bide his time.

Staying in Europe after finishing his career in Biarritz in 2018 was a professional decision, coming back to Castletroy was a family one.

Read More

“Limerick is more so the home of the children,” he explains. “They were happy at school, we’d a community and I felt that from where I saw my job prospects – I wanted to get into coaching and consulting.

“Especially with the community that was there, we thought that rather than heading down south back to South Africa we’d give it a go here.”

Botha arrived at Munster in 2011 via Ulster where he spent three seasons. Instantly, he felt at home.

“There’s no doubt. I remember moving in next to Marcus Horan who was my neighbour from the get-go,” he recalls.

“When you look at it from abroad, my parents have travelled here to watch me, my brothers and even friends and family they come thinking Munster is a massive team, a massive franchise, which it is. They always think it’s going to be in a capital city and a big area, a kind of Johannesburg or Durban.

“It isn’t, what makes Munster special is the community and the supporters around that. For me, it resonated. From the time I arrived, as a player you couldn’t wait to see it on the field.”

The UL Bohs gig came on the back of two years with the Garryowen U-20s. Botha has business interests with ‘Black Key Diamonds’ and rugby training aid ‘Shadow Ball’; while he set up his own coaching consultancy ‘Tight 5 Consultants’ just before Covid-19 sent him into the world of online clinics.

For Ava (12), Owen (10), Sydney (6), Lexi (4) and Boden (20 months), Limerick is home, while for BJ and his wife Taryn there is a strong contingent of professional players and coaches from their homeland.

“Pre-Covid we were getting together for some braais (barbecues) and birthdays, some coffees,” he says of the clutch of expats in the Munster set-up.

“There’s a great community feel. There’s a number here, we share the same experiences of South Africa.

“The thing with the guys that have come over, they’ve integrated so well. That’s key.

“You’re adopted straight away into the community and into the team. That’s pivotal in the success of someone staying here a long time. We could use CJ (Stander) as an example, he’s very popular in the supporters and off the field, all around.

“He was just short of getting the mayor’s medal, that’s pivotal to not separate yourself and throw everything at it.

“At the same stage, we would have a braai and a coffee, chat about what’s going on in South Africa.”

Botha played a role in recruiting the retiring Stander, while he also made him feel at home when he arrived. Now, his friend is retiring and while he understands, Botha can’t help but feel some sadness.

“I probably knew about it a bit earlier than everyone else, Shaun Payne told me the whole plan and CJ was a youngster,” he recalls.

“It was a big step, especially at that age. It was a big step for me at 27 to come to Ulster and I was already an international. He had just made this massive commitment, to step out from an environment where he could have stayed and pushed on. To make that decision was probably a tough thing.

“I was trying to make him feel at home. From there, we developed a great relationship off the field and solidified it on the field. It was great to play with him, he’s a great player on the field. A champion player.

“Consistency is the key. He’s still got games to go, it’s a pity because it’s a double-edged sword, you want the best for him and his decisions of course,” he says.

“Everyone has their personal reasons, you see guys who have gone off for business endeavours, for family. . . some guys have just had enough.

“The other side is that you want to see more of this player running head-first into the opposition.

“He held himself as that pro off the pitch, he knew what opportunity he was given I think and he didn’t let that go from day one.

“There were times that were testing, he came over that first season and didn’t play. He was really ambitious, rightfully so.

“He really didn’t worry about who was in his way, he wanted to contribute as an individual and that would have overflowed to the team.

“In one part I’d say I’m not really surprised, he’s kept himself in a place where he can perform like he does week in, week out. It’s an incredible achievement in such a short space of time.”

Expand Close Munster's BJ Botha acknowledges supporters as he leaves the pitch during a Guinness PRO12 game between Munster and Scarlets at Thomond Park in May 2016. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's BJ Botha acknowledges supporters as he leaves the pitch during a Guinness PRO12 game between Munster and Scarlets at Thomond Park in May 2016. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Like Botha, Stander and a number of other South Africans have been recruited to deepen the Munster squad.

In his own position of tighthead prop, Corkmen John Ryan and Stephen Archer are backed up by Keynan Knox of South Africa and Roman Salanoa of Hawaii. Both are Irish-qualified on residency.

Having coached within the club game for a number of seasons, the former Springbok believes there needs to be a higher emphasis on identifying the young front-five forwards early if local talent is to thrive.

“It’s crossed my mind quite a lot,” he explains, referencing Leinster’s Andrew Porter as a model. The key for me is talent identification, it determines the professional athletes early enough.

“Identifying position-specific players, teaching a front-rower position-specific skills early on so it becomes part of their DNA. That’s how you cement it in.

“If you’re getting that technical aspect early on then you tend to lay foundation on foundation on that Then, you can layer on the strength and conditioning, the fitness side of things that will immerse you even more.

“There’s no doubt we have the players but there’s that lack of talent ID of especially front-rowers that can come through and put their hands up like a guy like Porter has.”

The original hook for speaking with him this week was the beginning of the Rainbow Cup and the prospect of the leading South African franchises visiting Thomond Park on a regular basis. While that plan is on hold until next season, the former Shark is enthused by the concept.

“It’s got enormous potential,” he says. “Playing against South African teams, I’m biased but South Africa’s a great country with the sun, the sea, the safari . . . unfortunately, now it’s not happening, hopefully next season.

“It will be a massive test playing against those teams with that physicality, we’ll see it from an attacking and defensive perspective.”

Botha is in regular contact with Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree and works one-on-one with some of Munster’s players, so he is keeping in touch with the scene.

“I’m very zealous in the way I want to push myself to coach, to get myself into a position where I could get into that realm of bringing players through. That talent ID, seeing these guys come up to the top and get into a professional outfit,” he says.

“Long-term would be definitely to get on to a coaching team to specialise with the forwards, the scrum or the lineout. It’s not an ideal time now, but that break will come at some stage.”

Until then, he’s more than happy to call Limerick home.