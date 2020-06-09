'We're looking forward to having James back' - Munster Rugby complete Cronin case review

Munster have completed their review into their anti-doping education protocols in the wake of prop James Cronin's positive test for two banned corticosteroids and subsequent one-month ban and are happy with their processes.

Speaking to the province's official podcast, chief executive Ian Flanagan said Munster are looking forward to welcoming the four-times capped loosehead once rugby resumes.

Cronin tested positive for prednisolone and prednisone in the wake of his side's draw with Racing 92 last November.

An EPCR disciplinary hearing found he had been the victim of a pharmacy error and handed a one-month ban which he completed during the coronavirus shut-down, meaning he missed no rugby.

Cronin had been prescribed antibiotics by Munster doctor Jamie Kearns, but the pharmacist issued him with the corticosteroids which had been prescribed to another customer with a similar name.

The player took what he'd been given and was selected for a random drugs test after the match.



Sport Ireland were left frustrated by the length of Cronin's ban, but opted not to appeal it and Flanagan says the review found that the case was an "unfortunate" incident that "could have happened to the man on the street".

"We take doping and any issues associated with doping incredibly seriously, as does all of Irish rugby," he said.

"I’ll also say I have a huge amount of sympathy for James in this. I think he’s been incredibly unfortunate. I personally, and several other of my colleagues, have spent a huge amount of time and hours going through all of this and being part of the process.

Read More

"It was the first time I've been intimately involved in a case like this and I have been incredibly impressed by the thoroughness of the process. We want our sport to be clean, it's vital to rugby.

"It's what we're all about in terms of rugby’s core values, that's it's a clean and fair sport. That’s the message we want to go out to our supporters, our clubs, and our younger players coming into the academy.

"On the back of that, yes, we have reviewed our processes because you can always do better and certainly that was my first question – is there something we missed out on there?

"I’m confident that having looked at this in great detail, this was just a very unfortunate third-party dispensing error. It literally could happen to the man in the street where a wrong prescription is dispensed.

"Clearly, the one-month sanction reflects the fact that there was no significant fault or blame attached to James and we’ve made it clear that we’re looking forward to seeing James come back and playing for Munster again.

"He has lived through a huge amount of stress and worry because no one knows how a process and an investigation and sanction is going to work out."

Online Editors