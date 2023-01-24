‘We’re ecstatic to have Fin back’ – Munster’s Fineen Wycherley back fit after lengthy injury

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has confirmed lock Fineen Wycherley has been passed fit and is in contention to return against Benetton this Saturday.

Wycherley has not featured since October after suffering a shoulder injury but has returned to full training this week and is in line to start as Munster return to URC action this weekend in Treviso.

“He's ready to go. It's been great to finally give him the all clear to be involved,” said Kyriacou, speaking ahead of the URC clash.

“He's been in and out of certain aspects of training over the past couple of weeks, but it’s a real lift with the lads going up the road to camp. We're ecstatic to have Fin back and ready to play.”

Kyriacou also confirmed that Saturday will be John Ryan’s final appearance for the province, as the Cork native moves to New Zealand Super Rugby side the Chiefs.

“John is about this weekend and then he’s off to the Chiefs. We’re obviously disappointed to see him go but he’s had to do what’s right for him. He’s been excellent since he’s come back from Wasps.

“He’s added real value, not just in his performances but the way he’s approached things with younger players in the squad and passed on all his knowledge. We wish him well for the next few months.”

Prop Kenyan Knox has not featured since last October as he recovers from a knee injury, but Kyriacou revealed the 23-year-old is also nearing a return to full fitness.

“Knoxy has been on the field, doing bits and pieces in terms of his rehab and progression back into playing. He's doing more and more each day, so I'd imagine it will be very soon that we see him available and ready to play.”

Munster fell to a four-point defeat to Toulouse last Sunday in the final Champions Cup pool game. Graham Rowntree’s side now face a last 16 tie against the Sharks in South Africa in the spring, but the forwards coach says he's pleased to see the province improve with every match.

“Our performances have mirrored the amount of work we've been putting in. We're seeing improvement week on week around a lot of aspects of our game, and we don't, at any point, envisage us dropping away. It doesn't matter what players are available. They live by those standards and that's what we're all driving.”

With eight Munster players away on Ireland duty for the next two months, including Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray, Kyriacou says it provides a great opportunity for fringe players to impress, with tests against Ospreys and Scarlets to come before the Six Nations concludes.

“Now we're in a stage of the season where we've lost the international lads and are backing the lads to come in and perform again,” he added.

“It’s all performance driven so if we perform we should put ourselves in a good position to win the game. That’s what we always focus on. The way we started the season, every game has become really important as we move into the back end of the season.

“There’s a lot of trust in the guys who are in the squad and come on and do a job. They (fringe players) had that exposure and have been put to the test against some really good opposition. We’re preparing really, really hard for the challenge on Saturday.”

Elsewhere, Mike Haley will undergo a scan this week after suffering an ankle injury in Toulouse. Simon Zebo is unavailable with illness while James French continues to recover from a lower leg injury.