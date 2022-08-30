'We want to build our depth chart' - new Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast impressed with young talent

Munster's new attack coach Mike Prendergast has praised the impact of the province's emerging talent, many of whom have caught the eye throughout pre-season.

Prendergast has made the move home to Limerick from Paris, where he had been working with Racing 92, and he has been impressed by what he has seen thus far.

With the Ireland internationals slowly reintegrating back into training following their summer exploits in New Zealand, the younger players have been afforded plenty of time in the senior setup.

Although Munster came up short in their 28-19 pre-season defeat to Gloucester last weekend, several of the province's exciting stars made an impression.

Fresh after sitting his Leaving Cert and leading Crescent to Senior Cup glory, Ruadhan Quinn enjoyed a very promising try-scoring debut, with the powerful teenager hopeful of featuring again in Friday night's friendly against London Irish in Musgrave Park.

Quinn, as well as the likes of Edwin Edogbo, Conor Phillips, Cian Hurley and Eoin O’Connor also impressed, as Prendergast hailed their continued development.

"I've been very much impressed,” the former Munster scrum-half said.

“One of the aspects that I've noticed is their willingness and ability to learn. They are good students of the game. It's something that was quite visible when I arrived in here.

“They ask good questions, maybe at times they're a bit shy in front of a group to ask it but they'll come into your coaches' office or meet you in the corridor and they're not afraid to ask how I want to improve for each position. From that point of view, definitely very impressive.

"We saw a couple of those names there and a few more in behind. That's what we want - we want to build our depth chart effectively.

“Having those young boys in at the moment, we train quite quickly but you don't see a huge difference between them and maybe some of the inter-provincial players.

“Our internationals are training with us but they haven't been fully integrated so that's really pleasing to see that there's the will there to learn and get better."

Although Munster's Ireland stars such as Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are currently training with the squad, they are operating from a different pre-season schedule.

Asked if he knew when the international players would be available for Munster, Prendergast offered an update:

"Not exactly, no. Step-by-step, they've been integrated over the last couple of weeks but in terms of when their first game is, we're not fully sure. It might come down to individuals, we're not fully clear on that yet.”

Prendergast is hoping to see more reasons to be optimistic about the quality and depth that is being developed in Munster, when Declan Kidney returns to Cork with his London Irish side on Friday night.

"The younger boys stepping up was great to see and hopefully a few more of them will step up this week and it will push the bar,” Prendergast added.



“It was great to see those performances. From a collective point of view and a contact point of view, there's more to see. But it's all part of the plan of where we wanted to be at this stage."