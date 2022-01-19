'We certainly have enough variety' - Stephen Larkham hits out at 'misinformed' criticism of Munster game-plan

STEPHEN LARKHAM has defended Munster's attacking gameplan, saying criticism of his side's tactics is wide of the mark.

The World Cup winning Wallaby great has come in for some flak after a series of stilted displays with ball in hand.

On Friday, the two-time European champions needed a late Gavin Coombes try to see off Castres after their own inaccuracy in possession cost them a number ot scoring opportunities.

Much of the criticism goes back to the home win over Castres in December and the sub-par performance at Connacht on New Year's Day with club legends like Donal Lenhihan, Keith Wood, Ronan O'Gara and Tony Ward heavily criticising the team's style.

"You've got be more specific in terms of that commentary," the Australian said.

"There are positive and negative comments. There are parts of those games we're happy with.

"If you at our previous four games some passages haven't been great.

"We put our hand up and said we need to be better.

"In others, the referees have made some questionable decisions that have made it very difficult to get a roll on. And then recently we've had a couple of really good passages in a couple of really good performances.

"Maybe the score didn't reflect how well we've played in the last couple of games."

Asked if Munster need more variety in their game, Larkham said: "That's an interesting question.

"When you ask that question and you see some comments like that you'd have to ask what are you seeing in our game at the moment What do you think is hurting us or not strong enough? What do you feel we are not doing well enough?"

Read More

The reporter in question then referenced a perceived over-reliance on kicking.

"You've got to be realistic when you look at our game. We are not the team that kicks the most in our games," Larkham said in response.

"I know we have been criticised for kicking too much in the past but the stats just don't add up.

"We feel that we've got a very balanced game and play a game that we want to play.

"We feel that we when there is an opportunity on the table that we take that opportunity. I think we've got a sound game and we are improving.

"I've spoken to your guys a couple of times this season, we've definitely and I feel we've improving.

"We're looking to improve every week and some weeks the game doesn't come together and the conditions of the referee or different circumstances.

"But, we certainly have enough variety in our game.

"I could probably talk to those specific questions but when you talk generally that our game isn't good enough I think it's misinformed."