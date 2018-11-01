Former Munster and Ireland star Jerry Flannery faced up to some fearsome opponents on the rugby pitch during his career but it turns out that he is definitely afraid of one thing - snakes.

Former Munster and Ireland star Jerry Flannery faced up to some fearsome opponents on the rugby pitch during his career but it turns out that he is definitely afraid of one thing - snakes.

Watch: Munster scare the bejaysus out of Jerry Flannery with brilliant snake prank during South African tour

Flannery, who is now the Munster forwards coach, is currently in Bloemfontein with the province ahead of this Sunday's PRO 14 clash against the Cheetahs.

The team was enjoying a meal today as they continue their preparations when the former hooker was caught out by a brilliant prank.

Prompted to opener a large container beside where the squad had gathered, Flannery jumped into the air after being greeted by a large snake.

Thankfully for us - but not Flannery - Munster have provived fans with two angles to enjoy his discomfort!

Online Editors