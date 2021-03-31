Wasps coach Costello emerges as leading candidate for Munster role

Wasps' highly-rated defence coach Ian Costello has been identified as a leading candidate for the vacant position of Munster Academy Manager.

The Kerry native previously worked as a skills coach for his home province between 2011 and 2014, before becoming the defence coach between 2014 and 2016 under Anthony Foley.

The former UL Bohemian coach moved to England where he coached at Nottingham RFC and his work there over two seasons earned him the role of defence coach at Wasps under Dai Young in 2018.

He's been there since, but may be moving home to fill the role vacated by Peter Malone who left earlier this year.

IRFU head of elite player development Peter Smyth has been running the set-up since while he and the Munster hierarchy identify a replacement and Costello has been identified as the perfect fit.

In recent years, the province's production line has brought through a number of promising players including Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Ben Healy but with Leinster's talent factory continuing to deliver every year there is a real emphasis on the pipeline in Munster as they look to keep pace.

