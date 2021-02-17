Van Graan: ‘It’s a good reminder that we are playing a contact sport’

Munster's Joey Carbery in action in early January of last year during the Guinness PRO14 game against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It has been a long time coming, but finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Joey Carbery as his eagerly awaited return draws ever closer.

If it feels like an age since supporters saw Carbery in action, then spare a thought for how tough the last 13 months or so must have been for the stricken out-half.

The mood music around Carbery’s return has been altogether more positive recently and that he will step up his training load this week is another significant milestone in his recovery from a nasty ankle injury.

Amid the obvious excitement about the 25-year-old’s potential comeback over the coming weeks, Dan Leavy’s untimely setback served as a cautionary note about the difficulties of players returning from long-term lay-offs.

Carbery and Leavy are two of the most gifted Irish talents, yet they have both been robbed of a large chunk of their careers following respective ankle and knee injuries.

Leavy is facing another four months out after undergoing further surgery on his knee, which is brutally unlucky for a man who has been through the mill over the last couple of years.

It’s no wonder then that Munster remain reluctant to put an exact time-frame on Carbery’s return, as he will continue to be given as much time as he needs to get his ankle right once and for all, particularly in light of Leavy’s latest setback.

“I think it’s a really good point,” Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

“Obviously I don’t know what happened with Dan and I wish him all the best. He is a fantastic rugby player. I still remember that try he scored back in 2017 against us. He has been phenomenal for Irish rugby.

“It’s a good reminder that we are playing a contact sport. That’s why players love playing the sport, but you also get injuries.

“Your highs are very high but your lows are very low. Unfortunately, injury is one of the things that happens to most rugby players.

“It’s again a reminder for all of us that we don’t want to see players getting injured but because it’s a contact sport, players will get injured.

“To your point, you have to be so careful when you rehab players and make the best possible decisions for them and their careers.

“All credit to the IRFU and to the Munster medical team who have looked after Joey exceptionally well over the last 14 months.

“Everybody has bought into the plan and once he takes the field, I think it will be a credit to everyone involved, but most importantly Joey.”

Although he hasn’t played since January 3 of last year, Carbery has been a regular face around the squad, as he remains involved in team meetings.

Now back on the training pitch, he has taken another big leap towards pulling on the Munster and Ireland jersey again.

“Look, obviously he is in the gym with the rest of the lads on his individual programme,” Van Graan explained.

“He is working hard with the medical team one-on-one, so there is a lot of one-on-one time that goes into him.

“And then, physically in the session, he is in certain sessions in the week actually training with the team whether that be attack or defence or backs or kicking game.

“We started to firstly get his base right and now (we are) increasing the time that he is on the pitch and increasing whether it’s kicking or whether it’s actually running metres, the speed at which he runs, the volume and then the physical contact. So, he has got all the elements of training that he is currently going through and look, everything that he has been doing has gone really well.

“Look, mentally and physically, he is in a very good place. Like I’ve said before, Joey is a very important player for Munster and obviously for the national team as well. That’s why we got him here.

“And that’s why we will make sure that we look after him very well to take all the pressure off him. Once he is 100pc ready to go, I’ll select him.”

It has been a tough period for Carbery, as he has had to get used to watching Munster and Ireland from home, but Van Graan has always maintained that he would bounce back. Given Ireland’s struggles, particularly in attack, supporters in red and in green will equally be relishing the prospect of Carbery getting back to doing what he does best.

“Joey is an incredible human being,” Van Graan added.

“He is a very popular guy in the squad and even for the squad, it was a big lift to see him in certain parts of training.

“Joey is a pro. He is obviously very excited to play rugby, but he knows once he returns, he obviously has to get back into the Munster team.

“We’ve got big dreams and once he is in, he is going to fight for his spot. He is really looking forward to playing some rugby when the time is right.”

Online Editors