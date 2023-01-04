‘This has been a huge decision to make’ – Munster lose Ben Healy as out-half signs contract with Edinburgh

Munster have confirmed that out-half Ben Healy will join Scottish side Edinburgh at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old qualifies for both Ireland and Scotland, and could be called into Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Uncapped Healy, whose mother is from Glasgow, was the match-winner for the province at the Kingspan Stadium last weekend, but has opted to sign a two-year deal with the Scottish outfit.

Despite getting regular game-time at provincial level, Healy has never been called up to the national squad by Andy Farrell.

The form of Jack Crowley has seen him slip down the pecking order at Munster and so he looks set to make the big move he turned down two years ago when Glasgow Warriors came in for him.

Independent.ie first revealed last week that he was considering a fresh offer from Scotland and today it was confirmed that he will be leaving Munster at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking about the news Ben Healy said, “This has been a huge decision to make, and working closely with the province I have had the chance to give it the time and consideration it warranted.

“Making the decision to leave my home club has not been easy and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity to represent my province.

“I have career objectives I wish to target, and I believe a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives me the best opportunity to fulfil my professional goals.

“As a result of this process I have a heightened sense of urgency to achieve success with Munster and I look forward to doing everything possible to make this happen in the coming months.”

Healy would be in competition with Scotland international Blair Kinghorn for the No 10 shirt at Edinburgh, replacing Jaco van der Walt who is expected to move on at the end of the season.

Ulster’s John Cooney is also considering switching his national allegiance to Scotland in time for this year’s World Cup. He qualifies through his Scottish father and will be eligible under World Rugby’s recently changed rules, despite having lined out for Ireland as recently as 2020.