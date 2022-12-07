‘They’re good at everything’ – Graham Rowntree warns Munster they must be at their best to beat Toulouse

Toulouse have knocked Munster out of the Champions Cup two years in a row. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

MUNSTER have hit form at just the right time and the smell of Europe in the air usually lifts things a further notch down Thomond Park way.

Graham Rowntree was under the cosh for the first eight or nine weeks of the season, but the restorative win over South Africa ‘A’ has been followed by back to back URC victories over Connacht and Edinburgh that has left the new coach in a far stronger position than he was going into the November internationals.

Now, he turns his attention to the first round of the Heineken Champions Cup and the visit of 2021 champions Toulouse to Limerick, with Munster confirming more than 20,000 tickets have been sold.

The French side knocked Munster out of Europe last season in a dramatic penalty shootout and come locked and loaded with a host of internationals including Antoine Dupont, whose suspension for a red card he picked up playing for France was halved, freeing him to feature on Sunday.

“They're good at everything. Their league position suggests that, good at everything,” the former England prop said of Toulouse.

"They've threats, great players, trick plays, power game. We've got our hands full. It's a real European giant coming to Thomond.

"It's not been spoken about, that game (last season). It was a special, special afternoon. What we've looked at is their current form and it's undeniable what their threats are and the talent they've got in that group.

"So, we've analysed them and we've prepped it like a normal week by looking at their recent games.

"We've not looked at the Aviva game so far."

The province’s up-turn in form is down to a couple of factors according to Rowntree.

"We've trained hard, I've said previously that hard work tends to pay off,” he said.

"We train hard and fast with our sessions, to drive the difference in the way we're playing and the intensity. It's coming through.

"I was always confident that it would come through, but the lads are getting better. They're getting more skilful, they're getting more comfortable with how we're training and playing and then there's the consistency of returning internationals and injured players.

"What we've been doing in training is coming through; intensity, around our attack, but I've been pleased with our power game, the maul - both sides of it. There's a nice blend to our game, a real nice blend to what we're doing.

"Friday night (in Edinburgh) was impressive in terms of sticking there. We gifted them two soft tries, but we didn't capitulate, and we grew and were still growing as the game was blown up at the end.

"It's helped having the guys back from internationals. I have to manage their workload, but it's important that they came straight back into the team, we needed some momentum. Having some guys back off the injury list as well.

“It's been good, and we'll hopefully be able to do the same this week as well.”

The South Africa win at Pairc Uí Chaoimh was a pivotal moment he says.

“It was a different energy, wasn't it?” he said.

"As soon as the game was announced back in the summer, there was a real excitement.

"This club has had some wonderful nights against international opposition, and then you get to the week itself... we had a week off and a short week going into the game, there was just a different excitement, a different pressure, or maybe a lack of pressure, and the understanding we're playing a national team.

“We had a good night the night before, a gala dinner, and you could feel the energy driving up to the stadium, people standing outside the pubs, and as the game started we started well and the crowd got behind us, Zombie playing, and some of the lads have spoken of it being the best game they ever played in, and that energy has continued since then.”