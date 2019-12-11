'They just don't lose there' - Munster's season rests on mission improbable at Heineken Cup's most feared venue

And yet, within the complex is the 8,500-capacity Allianz Park; a disorderly collection of crumbling old structures and temporary stands, replete with food-trucks and a running track surrounding an artificial surface that has become the most feared venue in the Heineken Cup over the last six seasons.

The home fans are not known for their intimidating welcomes, but the home team are the fearsome outfit on the circuit right now and, while they have been embroiled in controversy since the end of the World Cup, Saracens are ready to give Munster their traditional welcome this weekend.

Since moving in in December 2013 - having previously hosted teams at Watford's Vicarage Road, Wembley Stadium and Brussels - the Londoners have played 21 matches.

They've won 20 of those, succumbing to Clermont in the midst of their worst run during this period of unprecedented success.

Across those 20 victories which include three home quarter-finals and games against most of the tournament's heavyweights - except Leinster - they've had an average winning margin of 27 points and crossed the 50-point mark seven times.

Munster were last in Barnet in January 2015 during Anthony Foley's first season in charge and, with an injured Conor Murray watching from the stands, they were well beaten 33-10.

If Munster are to beat them this weekend, and it could be argued they need to, they must be at their very best and hope Mark McCall's men are below theirs.

The problem for Munster is that, while they have shown signs of improvement, they are still bedding in their internationals as they integrate the new ideas from coaches Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree.

"As a coaching group, we spoke about it, the players that went to the World Cup are only here for four weeks, this is their fifth week," said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

"Two new coaches in and, like I said at the beginning of the season, you wish that you were already a year down the track.

"We're literally only a month down the track, I think they came in on November 4 and today is December 10 and they already all had one week off. There's still a long way to go in terms of perfection.

"I agree with you that to beat Saracens away you need close to the perfect performance. They've played something like 20 games in Europe in Allianz Park and only lost once against Clermont in 2017, when they were on a six-game losing streak.

"They just don't lose there."

Although it's four years since their last visit, Munster have lost two of the last three semi-finals to the current champions who are expected to name a strong team for the return fixture, having rested their big guns for the trip to Limerick.

Speaking last Saturday after losing to Leinster, Northampton's Chris Boyd suggested that there are only five teams capable of getting to Test match level in this tournament.

Munster have demonstrated a capacity to beat most of the teams in Europe, but they've come up short at the elite end in recent seasons and look slightly outside that top bracket right now.

A win away to Saracens would change that perception, however.

"Last year in Europe, Saracens didn't concede between minutes 40-60 through nine games," Van Graan explained.

"To keep them scoreless for 40 minutes, we took that as a massive positive. They'd a few entries into our '22, I thought we defended really well...

"You've got to learn from every game, specifically when you play the same team next."

In their next two European games, Munster face the two teams who have beaten them well in the last three Champions Cup finals.

Tough

Having drawn at home with Racing 92 and taken only a 4-1 share of the points on offer from their home match against Saracens, they need a big result on a foreign field in tough conditions.

Sarries are well used to playing on their artificial pitch in Barnet, while Racing have repeatedly shown they are the free-spirited rock stars in their concert arena outside Paris.

With everyone expecting to collect five more points against beleaguered Ospreys, Munster need big results on the road.

"As a group, we said when the draw came out that they (Saracens) are a team we haven't won against since 2014 and we've done that over the weekend," Van Graan said.

"To go away to a team like Saracens is a massive challenge. The important thing from our side is to stick to the process and we shouldn't focus on a win or a loss or a bonus point or four tries. You've got to go out there and play well."

