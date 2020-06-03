'They are getting two World Cup winning, world-class players' - Springbok legend Habana sees Munster moving to next level

'He’s probably one of the best passers I’ve ever seen off both left and right' Springbok legend Bryan Habana says Damian de Allende and RG Snyman can take Munster to the next level

SPRINGBOK legend Bryan Habana believes new arrivals Damian de Allende and RG Snyman are game-changing acquisitions for Munster.

The 2007 World Cup met the Reds' supremo Johann van Graan last week and got the sense of his compatriot’s excitement at his side’s potential when rugby gets back under way.

The duo have arrived in Limerick from Japan and are on a three week break before training resumes ahead of the season re-commencing in August.

Expand Close Munster have signed RG Snyman (pictured) and Damian de Allende. Photo: Reuters REUTERS / Facebook

They will be allowed to go straight into the side’s bid to win the Guinness PRO14 and Habana believes they will make a big impact.

"Munster are probably going through a bit of a development phase since Johann van Graan arrived there," the 124-capped wing wonder said at the launch of his new company MatchKit.co.

"I think the success that Rassie Erasmus enjoyed during a short space of time - there was a lot of expectation.

"Munster not qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup was very disappointing, but what they are getting is two World Cup winning, world-class players. "Damian De Allende was one of my unsung heroes of Rugby World Cup 2019.

"His ability to not only dominate the collision on attack and defence, his passing - he's probably one of the best passers I've ever seen in the game off both left and right.

"RG Snyman is someone who again will add a brawn and element of physicality that any team in the world would love.

"So, in this rebuilding phase - I know Johann van Graan will be extremely excited to get those two in.

"Arno Botha is leaving, but the class you're getting with Damian and RG - I honestly believe it will only benefit Munster Rugby.

"In my personal opinion, they would not have made the decision to go to Munster if they didn't believe they were going to a club with some of the best values in the game; a club that could reach higher honours."

Expand Close Munster head coach Johann van Graan is freshening up his squad ahead of next season. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Part of his confidence stems from his relationship with van Graan with whom Habana worked at the Bulls of Pretoria and the Springboks.

"We met each other last week, I don't want to call him a mentor but we started off with the Bulls back in 2005 and he's a guy who not only wears his heart on his sleeve but has values and principles that he doesn't easily veer from,” he says of the Pretoria native.

"He's a person that likes the emotional connection and authenticity that he has with coaching staff and players.

"He's someone I go to, not for advice or only for friendship, but he's someone I believe stands for values and doesn't deviate off that course.

"So, he's someone I have a lot of respect for.

"His role as a head coach is a lot different to what it had been throughout his coaching career, but he wants to make a difference and an impact with players' lives.

"He wants to put his own flavour on his coaching staff and, again, that initially didn't take traction but I think from what I've heard the players in Limerick are getting a good appreciation of him and what he stands for.

"Hopefully, that off-field inclusion and relationship building he has built over the last few years will soon reflect into the on-field performances that Munster would like to get them to the top level of the Champions Cup and PRO14."

Bryan Habana was speaking at the launch of MatchKit.co which is a new app designed to help all athletes get back in the game. The superstar winger's award-winning digital agency has built a platform to help athletes unlock additional revenue streams to further commercialise their careers

Online Editors