Munster Rugby have made a complaint to gardaí relating to online abuse directed at some of their players on social media.

Munster Rugby have made a complaint to gardaí relating to online abuse directed at some of their players on social media.

'These people are actively looking to destroy reputations' - Munster Rugby contact gardaí over online abuse directed at players

The province are in contact with authorities over personal abuse on social media sites , which is not related to rugby.

A spokesperson for Munster claimed that accounts had been set up with the aim of 'attacking and abusing players, while also falsely claiming to be Munster Rugby players online'.

"This is not rugby-related. This is targeted abuse and has moved beyond the players' themselves. It has linked in to their family and friends. These people are actively looking to destroy reputations and falsely represent people," the spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.

"With the online world you cannot control most of it. It's other peoples' accounts, other peoples' posts. We cannot remove, we can't delete them. Obviously we report them, we use the mechanisms that are available to us with regard to reporting on the social media platforms, but it is ongoing, it is continuing to happen.

"It is the level and the nature of the posts, the commentary and the accounts and what they are trying to get across.

"This harassment is of a nature that it warrants Garda investigation and intervention.

"First and foremost our players are people. While the public see them as sportspeople, there are people number one in our line of work and rugby players number two.

"It is the person, our people who are being attacked here. That is who we are trying to protect. As a group everyone is being attacked. What they are trying to do to them, there is a human side to it.

"The abuse effects so many people, you see young people in the papers every week, you are seeing the ramifications of the online world, cyber-bullying, online harassment."

The unsavoury abuse comes at a crucial time in Munster's season as they close in on the latter stages of the PRO14 and prepare for next weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Edinburgh in Murrayfield.

Online Editors