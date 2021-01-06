'There is still momentum in this team' - Stephen Larkham confirms return of Munster internationals for Connacht clash

Munster attack coach Stephen Larkham has confirmed that the province's international players are set to return for Saturday's crucial PRO14 clash against Connacht.

Apart from Joey Carbery and RG Snyman, who remain sidelined through injury, Munster will have a full deck of internationals to pick from ahead of the trip to the Sportsground.

Munster are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season after they were beaten by Ulster last weekend, and their chances of doing so will be significantly increased by having the likes of captain Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander available for selection.

Having rested the majority of their big guns for the Belfast defeat, Munster are looking to pick up where they left off in their previous game in Clermont, where they secured a historic first victory in the tough French venue.

"Except for those that are injured, yeah, everyone is available for the game this weekend," Larkham said, via an online press conference this afternoon.

“We had a bit of planning and a bit of thought go into the processes over the last couple of weeks.

“It was a bit of a shame that we didn't get to play against Leinster. That would have been a fine little top off for some of the guys.

“But we gave the guys a good rest, those that needed it. Everyone should be available for selection this weekend.”

Larkham believes the memorable victory against Clermont can prove to be a major step forward for the Munster squad, as the Australian called on his players to kick on again.

“We definitely took a lot of confidence out of the game," he maintained.

"It wasn't a game that we got lucky in with a refereeing decision that went our way or anything like that.

“It was a remarkable performance. We had some good composure from our leaders on the field and then some good attacking passages there that got us back into the and, and then some good set-piece right at the end against a team who is renowned for having a good set-piece.

“We were pleased coming out of that game. It would have been nice to keep that momentum going against Leinster and then we made a few changes that probably resulted in our accuracy not being as good as it should have been on the weekend. But there is still momentum in this team.

“It's a big game for us this weekend. Connacht played a good game on the weekend and they're second in the table, so it's massive. In our planning, we had ear-marked this game as very important for us.

“We had planned for our guys to have a bit of a rest last week. We have an important run of games coming up but we don't want to focus too far in front of the game this weekend.

“We felt the timing was right to rest the players at the weekend. They were in pretty good form prior to that, their fitness levels are very good.

“We expect the players to be back into the form that they had prior to the break," Larkham added.

