The time is right for Munster to assemble their dream team of former stars

It seems like a long time ago now, but it’s only 11 weeks since Stephen Larkham spoke about how he and his fellow Munster coaches wanted to stay in Limerick beyond the end of the season.

The landscape has drastically changed recently, and Munster are now facing another major period of transition, as they begin the search for at least a new head coach and attack specialist.

Munster’s defence coach JP Ferreira is expected to follow Johann van Graan out the door to Bath, as the pair, like Larkham and forwards coach Graham Rowntree, were out of contract at the end of the season. It now looks increasingly likely that Rowntree will be the only one left come next year.

Van Graan’s shock decision to exercise a clause in the two-year contract which he signed back in August, as confirmed by the IRFU to the Irish Independent, has left Munster scrambling.

For a province that has craved continuity after so much coaching upheaval in recent years, this is the last thing they wanted. However, it shouldn’t all be doom and gloom.

When Van Graan took over from Rassie Erasmus in November 2017, he was tasked with steadying a rocky ship.

Four years on, the 41-year-old can reflect on a job well done in that regard, but there is a sense that he has perhaps taken Munster as far as he can.

Evidently, the powers that be at the province and the IRFU don’t agree, as they had tied him down for another two years, only for Van Graan to effectively change his mind.

For all that Van Graan brought a sense of calm to proceedings, Munster have repeatedly fallen short in their quest for silverware, with the South African’s rigid game-plan not always convincing, particularly in the latter stages of Europe and the PRO14, when his side so often reverted to type.

A popular figure amongst the squad, Van Graan will leave solid foundations on which his successor can build.

Munster’s outstanding performance in Coventry proved that the Academy is back on track under the guidance of Ian Costello, and with a plethora of exciting, emerging talent now breaking through, the top job remains as attractive as ever.

Even if the province didn’t want it to be the case, a fresh start for everyone could turn out to be a blessing in disguise, depending on Munster’s succession plan.

However, Van Graan’s premature exit also throws up other headaches, especially around player recruitment.

Van Graan played a central role in World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian de Allende joining Munster and with the pair’s current deals also up at the end of the season, it remains to be seen where the Springbok duo see their futures.

Then, there is the issue surrounding potential signings. As a club, Munster will always have an allure, but until a new coaching team is in place, it is very difficult to sell a project to new players.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc with budgets, but Munster must try find a way to make the most of this clean slate by showing ambition in terms of going after their dream coaching team.

Ronan O’Gara is the name on everyone’s lips, and while it would be a major surprise if Munster don’t speak to their former out-half, there are many obstacles in the way of pulling off such a move.

O’Gara has only been in his first role as the main man for a few months and having recently signed a contract extension with La Rochelle until 2024, it could cost Munster significant funds to lure him home.

But with talk that O’Gara could eventually bypass Munster en route to the Ireland job, if the province doesn’t do all they can to hire him now, then when will they?

Paul O’Connell has quickly become a key part of the Ireland backroom team, and having spoken about how the demands of an international job are different to that of the daily grind at a club, he appears to be happy where he is.

Mike Prendergast’s stock continues to rise in France, particularly after Racing’s devastating attack tore Northampton asunder in the Champions Cup last week.

Rowntree could be seen as an option to step up as head coach, although he lacks the experience in such a role, while Costello has just settled back into his Academy manager’s job.

Looking further afield, Scott Robertson would be a very exciting appointment, and while he is contracted to the Crusaders until 2024, a release clause allows him to leave a year early if he doesn’t land the All Blacks job.

Joe Schmidt’s recent appointment to the New Zealand backroom team could push Robertson down the pecking order and if there is even a glimmer of hope of that happening, Munster should monitor the situation very closely.

Robertson’s Super Rugby rival Jason Holland has made no secret of his desire to one day return to Munster, but he is also under contract with the Hurricanes until 2023.

Considering the direction Ireland are moving in under Andy Farrell, the IRFU will be keen to ensure that whoever takes the Munster jobs are more aligned to that expansive style of play.

Van Graan was a left-field appointment in 2017, as he came recommended by Erasmus. Since then, that heavily South African-influenced game-plan hasn’t been able to break the glass ceiling.

Munster may be disappointed to be losing Van Graan next summer, but in the long run, his exit could be just what all parties need to push on to the next level.

Head coach contenders

Ronan O’Gara

Signed a contract extension with La Rochelle earlier this year that runs until 2024, as the Munster legend gets to grips with his first role as the main man.

Paul O’Connell

A key part of the Ireland set-up after joining Andy Farrell’s backroom staff as forwards coach this year, the Limerick native appears to be happy where he is.

Graham Rowntree

The Englishman’s ambitions in terms of becoming a head coach are unclear. Out of contract at the end of the season, Munster’s forwards coach is expected to stay on.

Ian Costello

Got head coach experience when he left Munster for Nottingham in 2016 before joining Wasps. Ran the show brilliantly over the last fortnight, but has a big job on his hands as Academy manager.

Jerry Flannery

Doubts have hung over his future at Harlequins with whom he played a key role in helping win last season’s Premiership. May feel he has unfinished business at Munster.

Scott Robertson

Contracted to the Crusaders until 2024, although a release clause permits him to leave a year early if he doesn’t get the All Blacks job. Joe Schmidt’s recent appointment could push him further down the pecking order.

Jason Holland

A crowd favourite during his 13 years at Munster, for whom he made 102 appearances, ‘Dutchy’ is contracted to the Hurricanes until the end of the 2023 Super Rugby season. Also worked as Munster backs coach in 2008. Has never made any secret of his desire to one day return to the province.

Attack coach contenders

Mike Prendergast

Well-settled and well-regarded in France, the former Munster scrum-half signed a long-term deal with Racing in 2019. Relishing the chance to work with the calibre of attacking players at Racing.

Noel McNamara

Very successful Irish underage coach, the Clare native left the Leinster set-up for South Africa to join the Sharks earlier this year. It is only a matter of time before he returns to these shores.

Felix Jones

A key part of the Springboks set-up since leaving Munster two years ago. Like Flannery, might feel like he has unfinished business.

Nigel Carolan

Stepped out of his comfort zone by leaving Connacht for Glasgow this year. Another highly-rated Irish coach.

Tony Brown

A previous target for Leinster, the Kiwi is much sought-after. Worked wonders with Highlanders and Japan.